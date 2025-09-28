Home / World News / Three killed, eight injured in North Carolina waterfront bar shooting

The shooting erupted about 9:30 pm near a popular stretch of bars and restaurants on Southport's waterfront, a historic port town about 48 km south of Wilmington

Investigators said the assailant piloted a small boat close to shore, stopped briefly and fired into the crowd before speeding away. Representative image.
Sep 28 2025
Three people were killed and at least eight others wounded late Saturday when someone opened fire from a boat into a crowd gathered at a waterfront bar in a coastal town in North Carolina, authorities said.

The shooting erupted about 9:30 pm near a popular stretch of bars and restaurants on Southport's waterfront, a historic port town about 48 km south of Wilmington.

Investigators said the assailant piloted a small boat close to shore, stopped briefly and fired into the crowd before speeding away.

Roughly half an hour later, a US Coast Guard crew spotted a person matching the suspect's description pulling a boat from the water at a public ramp on nearby Oak Island. The person was detained and turned over to Southport police for questioning, officials said.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or said what might have led to the attack. Investigators from multiple agencies including the State Bureau of Investigation and the Coast Guard remained on the water and at the scene Sunday collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed or say provide information on the conditions of those who were wounded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

United States Shooting

Sep 28 2025

