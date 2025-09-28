Three killed, eight injured in North Carolina waterfront bar shooting

Three people were killed and at least eight others wounded late Saturday when someone opened fire from a boat into a crowd gathered at a waterfront bar in a coastal town in North Carolina, authorities said.

The shooting erupted about 9:30 pm near a popular stretch of bars and restaurants on Southport's waterfront, a historic port town about 48 km south of Wilmington.

Investigators said the assailant piloted a small boat close to shore, stopped briefly and fired into the crowd before speeding away.

Roughly half an hour later, a US Coast Guard crew spotted a person matching the suspect's description pulling a boat from the water at a public ramp on nearby Oak Island. The person was detained and turned over to Southport police for questioning, officials said.