Three killed, eight injured in North Carolina waterfront bar shooting

Three people were killed and at least eight others wounded late Saturday when someone opened fire from a boat into a crowd gathered at a waterfront bar in a coastal town in North Carolina, authorities said.
The shooting erupted about 9:30 pm near a popular stretch of bars and restaurants on Southport's waterfront, a historic port town about 48 km south of Wilmington.
Investigators said the assailant piloted a small boat close to shore, stopped briefly and fired into the crowd before speeding away.
Roughly half an hour later, a US Coast Guard crew spotted a person matching the suspect's description pulling a boat from the water at a public ramp on nearby Oak Island. The person was detained and turned over to Southport police for questioning, officials said.
Authorities have not identified the suspect or said what might have led to the attack. Investigators from multiple agencies including the State Bureau of Investigation and the Coast Guard remained on the water and at the scene Sunday collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.
Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed or say provide information on the conditions of those who were wounded.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app