Home / World News / TikTok Chroming Challenge: Deadly viral challenge caused the death of teens

TikTok Chroming Challenge: Deadly viral challenge caused the death of teens

The deadly social viral trend, the Chroming challenge, is responsible for the death of a 13-year-old girl. Here's all you need to know about the TikTok Challenge

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Source: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

There are several reasons TikTok used to be in headlines for its trends. This time again this short-video platform is in the limelight because of its latest trend, Chroming. Chroming is a social media game which is going viral among Gen Z and Gen Alpha. However, this time, the trend is not in the headlines for good news. 

The social media game came into the limelight as soon as it was connected with the death of a 13-year-old Australian student.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Esra Haynes, a 13-year-old student passed away on March 31, 2023, due to chemical exposure during a sleepover. Esra Haynes took part in a trending TikTok game, called Chroming. Due to the TikTok trend, the girl sniffed an aerosol deodorant.

As Haynes participated in the TikTok trending game, she suffered irreparable brain damage and cardiac arrest, The Sun reported. She was hospitalised for a week before she died.

After the demise of Haynes, her parents have been warning other young people about the risks associated with Chroming.

Paul Haynes appeared on an Australian TV show and said that if she had known the consequences, she would have never done this. That it could take her life.

Andrea Haynes, “The ripple effect is that this is absolutely devastating, we’ve got no child to bring home.”

What is the Chroming challenge trending on TikTok? 

The word 'Chroming' is an informal word, which originated from Australia, and it refers to the act of inhaling the fumes from a toxic source, such as an aerosol can, a paint container, or a spray deodorant.

The chroming process involves inhaling toxic substances which offer similar effects to alcohol. The inhalation process can lead to deadly side effects such as seizures, coma, suffocation, choking, heart attack or fatal injury, and ultimately it can cause permanent organ damage.

Users are actively engaging in 'chroming' post videos under the term 'WhipTok', which is a slang term for recreational use of nitrous oxide. 'Whiptok' has garnered more than 546.3 million views on the platform.

Recently 14-year-old Sarah Mescal also died in September due to a suspected chroming fad, which is being investigated by the Irish authorities. 

Also Read

TikTok expands its e-commerce presence to compete with Shein and Amazon

US school system sues Meta, Google, Snap over mental crisis among students

TikTok files suit to stop 'unconstitutional' ban in US State of Montana

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

Addictive, lures kids to destructive social media habits: Utah sues TikTok

Concerned on reports of seizure of India-bound vessel by Houthis: Guterres

EAM meets Australian counterpart for Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue

World Television Day 2023: History, importance, theme, quotes and facts

ASEAN wants India to join RCEP for greater market access: Secretary-General

Who is Miss Nicaragua? Let's look at her journey of Miss Universe 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TikTokViral videochallengesSocial media appsSocial Media

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story