Home / World News / Top Trump aide accuses India of financing Russia's war in Ukraine

Top Trump aide accuses India of financing Russia's war in Ukraine

Miller's criticism was some of the strongest yet by the Trump administration about one of the United States' major partners in the Indo-Pacific

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin
Indian government sources told Reuters on Saturday that New Delhi will keep purchasing oil from Moscow despite US threats. | File Photo
Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A top aide to US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused India of effectively financing Russia's war in Ukraine by purchasing oil from Moscow, after the US leader escalated pressure on New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil.

"What he (Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia," said Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House and one of Trump's most influential aides.

Miller's criticism was some of the strongest yet by the Trump administration about one of the United States' major partners in the Indo-Pacific.

"People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact," Miller said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

The Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Indian government sources told Reuters on Saturday that New Delhi will keep purchasing oil from Moscow despite US threats.

A 25 per cent tariff on Indian products went into effect on Friday as a result of its purchase of military equipment and energy from Russia. Trump has also threatened 100 per cent tariffs on US imports from countries that buy Russian oil unless Moscow reaches a major peace deal with Ukraine.

Miller tempered his criticism by noting Trump's relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he described as "tremendous."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Crimes against humanity': Bangladesh tribunal begins Sheikh Hasina's trial

Ukrainian drone strike sparks major fire at Russian oil depot near Sochi

Afghanistan inks $10 bn deal to generate 10K MW power across country

Musk's AI chatbot Grok deletes anti-Semitic posts following backlash

Strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude rattles Russia's Kuril Islands

Topics :Donald TrumpIndia RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictUnited States

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story