Home / World News / Afghanistan inks $10 bn deal to generate 10K MW power across country

Afghanistan inks $10 bn deal to generate 10K MW power across country

Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor said the deal marked a major achievement for the Islamic Emirate and a vital step toward the country's economic progress

Electricity, Energy
(Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Afghanistan's Ministry of Energy and Water has signed a landmark agreement worth $10 billion with a domestic private company to implement projects aimed at generating 10,000 megawatts of electricity across the country, Tolo News reported.

Describing it as a significant breakthrough, Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor said the deal marked a major achievement for the Islamic Emirate and a vital step toward the country's economic progress.

"This is a major achievement for us. In today's world, electricity is an essential need for every individual, whether in healthcare, industry, or for families and households," Mansoor said, according to Tolo News.

The agreement outlines the development of power generation projects using a mix of solar, coal, hydro, wind, and gas sources. These projects will span several Afghan provinces with the goal of enhancing the national electricity supply and reducing power shortages, particularly in industrial and residential areas.

"We assure you that Afghanistan has excellent resources for generating energy from water and wind to solar and gas, these resources are all available in the country," Mansoor added, as quoted by Tolo News.

Under the terms of the agreement, the technical design for the project will be finalized within six months. In its initial phase, power production is expected to begin with a capacity of 2,000 to 3,000 megawatts.

Mirwais Azizi, the head of the private company, said: "This project will involve 17 to 18 foreign experts. Our goal is to train Afghans and have them make up 98% of the workforce, fully entrusting them with responsibilities."

He also announced the establishment of a training center to build the professional capacity of Afghan nationals, ensuring local involvement and long-term sustainability.

The energy production breakdown includes 3,400 MW from coal in provinces like Balkh, Bamiyan, Herat, and Baghlan; 3,700 MW from gas in Jawzjan, Herat, and the northern zone; 2,040 MW from hydroelectric sources in Kabul, Kapisa, and Daikundi; 700 MW from wind in Herat and Farah; and 200 MW from solar in Kabul, Kandahar, and Ghazni.

According to Tolo News, the project is slated to be implemented over a six-year period from 2026 to 2032.

The deal comes amid persistent electricity shortages in Afghanistan, which continue to hamper industrial development and affect daily life across urban and rural areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Musk's AI chatbot Grok deletes anti-Semitic posts following backlash

Strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude rattles Russia's Kuril Islands

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet; third tremor in five days

Codelco finds human remains, setback for Chile mine rescue efforts

BoE likely to announce rate cuts despite inflation spike, slowing growth

Topics :AfghanistanPower generation

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story