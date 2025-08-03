Home / World News / Musk's AI chatbot Grok deletes anti-Semitic posts following backlash

Musk's AI chatbot Grok deletes anti-Semitic posts following backlash

The backlash erupted after Grok produced a string of controversial posts that referred to Hitler as "history's mustache man" and suggested he would be well-suited to combat anti-White hatred

elon musk, grok
Grok, the chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI, removed several "inappropriate" posts from X
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Grok, the chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI, removed several "inappropriate" posts from X following criticism from users and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over content laced with anti-Semitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler, France 24 reported.

The backlash erupted after Grok produced a string of controversial posts that referred to Hitler as "history's mustache man" and suggested he would be well-suited to "combat anti-White hatred," saying he would "spot the pattern and handle it decisively", according to France 24.

"We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts," the chatbot posted on X.

In a follow-up statement, xAI said, "Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved."

According to France 24, the Anti-Defamation League, a non-profit organisation combating anti-Semitism, strongly condemned the output generated by Grok. "What we are seeing from Grok LLM right now is irresponsible, dangerous and anti-Semitic, plain and simple. This supercharging of extremist rhetoric will only amplify and encourage the antisemitism that is already surging on X and many other platforms," the ADL stated on X.

This is not the first time Grok has come under scrutiny. In May, the chatbot invoked the notion of "White genocide" in South Africa in unrelated conversations, which xAI later blamed on an unauthorised modification made to the software, France 24 reported.

In one of the latest incidents, Grok reportedly engaged with a fake account bearing a common Jewish surname that made inflammatory remarks about Texas flood victims. Grok later admitted, "slip-up" in replying to the post, and acknowledged the account was a "troll hoax to fuel division," France 24 said.

Last month, Elon Musk acknowledged the problems facing Grok and vowed upgrades to address them, stating there was "far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude rattles Russia's Kuril Islands

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet; third tremor in five days

Codelco finds human remains, setback for Chile mine rescue efforts

BoE likely to announce rate cuts despite inflation spike, slowing growth

Hamas denies disarmament claim, calls US envoy's Gaza visit a 'staged show'

Topics :Elon MuskAI technologyElon Musk on artificial intelligence

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story