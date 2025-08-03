Grok, the chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI, removed several "inappropriate" posts from X following criticism from users and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over content laced with anti-Semitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler, France 24 reported.

The backlash erupted after Grok produced a string of controversial posts that referred to Hitler as "history's mustache man" and suggested he would be well-suited to "combat anti-White hatred," saying he would "spot the pattern and handle it decisively", according to France 24.

"We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts," the chatbot posted on X.

In a follow-up statement, xAI said, "Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved." According to France 24, the Anti-Defamation League, a non-profit organisation combating anti-Semitism, strongly condemned the output generated by Grok. "What we are seeing from Grok LLM right now is irresponsible, dangerous and anti-Semitic, plain and simple. This supercharging of extremist rhetoric will only amplify and encourage the antisemitism that is already surging on X and many other platforms," the ADL stated on X.