Ukrainian drone strike sparks major fire at Russian oil depot near Sochi

More than 120 firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze, sparked after debris from a downed drone struck a fuel tank

Firefighters work in a destroyed apartment building after a Russian attack in Kyiv
Representative Image: An overnight Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi sparked a major fire | AP/PTI
AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
An overnight Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi sparked a major fire, Russian officials said Sunday, as the two countries traded strikes.

More than 120 firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze, sparked after debris from a downed drone struck a fuel tank, Krasnodar regional Gov Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram. Videos on social media appeared to show huge pillars of smoke billowing above the oil depot.

Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, temporarily stopped flights at Sochi's airport.

Further north, authorities in the Voronezh region reported that four people were wounded in another Ukrainian drone strike.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defences shot down 93 Ukrainian drones over Russia and the Black Sea overnight into Sunday.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv, according to the State Emergency Services, wounding seven people.

The Ukrainian air force said Sunday Russia launched 76 drones and seven missiles against Ukraine. It said 60 drones and one missile were intercepted, but 16 others and six missiles hit targets across eight locations.

The reciprocal attacks came at the end of one of the deadliest weeks in Ukraine in recent months, after a Russian drone and missile attack on Thursday killed 31 people, including five children, and wounded over 150.

The continued attacks come after US President Donald Trump gave on Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline Aug. 8 for peace efforts to make progress.

Trump said Thursday that special envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Russia to push Moscow to agree to a ceasefire in its war with Ukraine and has threatened new economic sanctions if progress is not made.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :RussiaUkraineKiev UkraineRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

