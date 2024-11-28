Toyota's global output falls for ninth month in October, production dips

Toyota Motor's global output dropped for a ninth consecutive month in October, dragged lower by big falls in production in the United States and China but the decline was mild compared to previous months.

The world's biggest automaker also logged its first rise in five months for global sales, which grew 1.4 per cent to 903,103 vehicles, a record for the month of October.

Toyota said on Thursday it produced 893,164 vehicles globally, down 0.8 per cent. That compares with an 8 per cent fall in September.

Production in the United States tumbled 13 per cent, hurt by a four-month production halt of SUV models Grand Highlander and Lexus TX due to an airbag issue. Production of the models resumed on Oct. 21 and output at the automaker's Indiana plant is expected to return to normal in January.

In China, where competition against local brands remains intense, output slid 9 per cent. Toyota also produced 13 per cent fewer cars in Thailand amid soft demand.

In Japan, which accounts for about a third of Toyota's worldwide output, production climbed 8 per cent, bouncing back from weak numbers a year ago when an accident at a supplier's facility led to a partial production halt at multiple plants.

In Canada and Mexico, output for the automaker was up 2 per cent for both countries.

The production and sales figures include vehicles from Toyota's luxury Lexus brand but exclude group companies Hino and Daihatsu. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)