California National Guard troops protect immigration officers in LA raid

California National Guard troops protect immigration officers in LA raid

Trump has upped efforts to realise his campaign pledge of deporting millions of immigrants in the US illegally and shown willingness to use the military in ways other presidents have typically avoided

The operation is occurring at a park in a neighbourhood with large Mexican, Central American and other immigrant populations.

AP Los Angeles
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

About 90 members of the California National Guard and over a dozen military vehicles like Humvees are helping protect immigration officers Monday as they carry out a raid in a Los Angeles park, defence officials said.

The operation in MacArthur Park, which is in a neighbourhood with a large immigrant population about 2 miles west of downtown LA, includes 17 Humvees, four tactical vehicles, two ambulances and the armed soldiers. It comes after President Donald Trump deployed thousands of Guard members and active duty Marines to the city last month following protests over previous immigration raids.    ALSO READ: Trump's immigration crackdown put LA under siege against law, says lawsuit 

 
 

Trump has stepped up efforts to realise his campaign pledge of deporting millions of immigrants in the United States illegally and shown a willingness to use the nation's military might in ways other US presidents have typically avoided.

The officials told reporters that it was not a military operation but acknowledged that the size and scope of the Guard's participation could make it look like one to the public. That is why the officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details about the raid that were not announced publicly.

It's just going to be more overt and larger than we usually participate in, one of the officials said. 

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's immigration crackdown gets $150 billion boost from Congress    The primary role of the service members would be to protect the immigration enforcement officers in case a hostile crowd gathered, that official said. They are not participating in any law enforcement activities such as arrests, but service members can temporarily detain citizens if necessary before handing them over to law enforcement, the official said.

The operation is occurring at a park in a neighbourhood with large Mexican, Central American and other immigrant populations and is lined by businesses with signs in Spanish and other languages that has been dubbed by local officials as the Ellis Island of the West Coast. 

Sprawling MacArthur Park has a murky lake ringed by palm trees, an amphitheater that hosts summer concerts and sports fields where immigrant families line up to play soccer in the evenings and on weekends. Authorities routinely clear encampments and medical outreach teams tend to unhoused residents.

The officials said the officers enforcing immigration laws were planning to wear a dark blue top to differentiate them from troops. The officers would still be wearing camouflage pants.

More than 4,000 California National Guard and hundreds of US Marines have been deployed in Los Angeles since June against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last week, the military announced about 200 of those troops would be returned to their units to fight wildfires.

Topics : Donald Trump Trump immigration Trump’s immigration agenda California Los Angeles

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

