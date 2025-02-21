Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump admin defying order to pause freeze on foreign aid, says judge

Trump admin defying order to pause freeze on foreign aid, says judge

Despite an order to the contrary, USAID Deputy Secretary Pete Marocco, a Trump appointee, and other top officials had "continued their blanket suspension of funds", the judge said

US President Donald Trump
The Trump administration says it is now doing a programme-by-programme review of all State Department and USAID foreign assistance programmes | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 7:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Trump administration has kept withholding foreign aid despite a court order and must at least temporarily restore the funding to programmes worldwide, a federal judge has said.

Judge Amir H. Ali on Thursday declined a request by nonprofit groups doing business with the US Agency for International Development to find Trump administration officials in contempt of his order, however.

The Washington, D.C., district court judge said administration officials had used his February 13 order to temporarily lift the freeze on foreign aid to instead "come up with a new, post-hoc rationalisation for the en masse suspension" of funding.

Despite the judge's order to the contrary, USAID Deputy Secretary Pete Marocco, a Trump appointee, and other top officials had "continued their blanket suspension of funds", Ali said.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit by the nonprofit groups challenging the Trump administration's month-old cutoff of foreign assistance through USAID and the State Department, which shut down $60 billion in annual aid and development programmes overseas almost overnight.

Even after Ali's order, USAID staffers and contractors say the State Department and USAID still have not restored payments even on hundreds of millions of dollars already owed by the government.

Also Read

Kash Patel confirmed to lead restructuring of FBI under Donald Trump

Trump's frustration with Zelenskyy's approach 'multifold', says US NSA

Trump highlights Kash Patel's approval at Black History Month reception

World War III not far away, claims Donald Trump; says US won't participate

US Senate approves Indian-origin Kash Patel's nomination as FBI Director

Marocco and other administration officials defended the nonpayment in written arguments to the judge this week. They contended that they could lawfully stop or terminate payments under thousands of contracts without violating the judge's order.

The Trump administration says it is now doing a programme-by-programme review of all State Department and USAID foreign assistance programmes to see which ones meet the Trump administration's agenda.

Aid organisations, and current and former USAID staffers in interviews and court affidavits, say the funding freeze and deep Trump administration purges of USAID staffers have brought US foreign assistance globally to a halt, forced thousands of layoffs and is driving government partners to financial collapse. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Musk, joined by Argentine President Javier Milei, wields chainsaw at CPAC

China opposes US State Dept's revised fact sheet, alleges misrepresentation

Elon Musk calls for hastening end of Nasa's space station programme

After US, Canada designates 7 Latin American groups as terrorist entities

Brazil's top court justice orders X to pay $1.4 mn fine for non-compliance

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS governmentcourt orders

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story