Home / World News / Trump admin transferring student loan programs out of education dept

Trump admin transferring student loan programs out of education dept

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the student loan portfolio will be handled by the Small Business Administration

Donald Trump, Trump
(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his administration will transfer responsibility for the federal government's student loans, nutrition and special needs programs from the Department of Education to other departments. 
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the student loan portfolio will be handled by the Small Business Administration. 
"We have a portfolio that's very large, lots of loans, tens of thousands of loans," Trump said. "That's coming out of the Department of Education immediately, and it's going to be headed up by (SBA Administrator) Kelly Loeffler." The Health and Human Services Department will administer special needs and nutrition programs, Trump said. 
"Those two elements will be taken out of the Department of Education, and then all we have to do is get the students to get guidance from the people that love them and cherish them, including their parents ... along with the boards and the governors and the states," Trump said. 
Trump fulfilled a longstanding promise to conservatives on Thursday by signing an executive order intended to dismantle the Education Department and leave school policy almost entirely with the states and local boards. 

Also Read

US govt debates invoking state secrets privilege around deportation flights

US President Trump awards Boeing much-needed win with fighter jet contract

Republicans' team writes to Trump, seeks tariff parity to boost exports

Before Trump's tariffs, there was Bush's war wagon: How India deflected it

Trump denies NYT report that Musk will be briefed on China war plans

Last week, the Education Department said it would lay off nearly half of its staff, in step with Trump's sweeping efforts to reduce the size of a federal government he considers to be bloated and inefficient. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian students in US urged to follow local laws, says MEA after detentions

Glaciers losing record amounts of ice as global temperatures rise, warns UN

Hegseth increases US warship presence in West Asia with 2 aircraft carriers

Having a name: In Syria, they want to be wanted by the Assad regime

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited States

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story