Trump gives Harvard 30 days to reply on foreign student enrolment ban

Trump gives Harvard 30 days to reply on foreign student enrolment ban

The Trump administration has given Harvard 30 days to respond to a notice that could stop it from enrolling foreign students, a move the university says would impact a quarter of its student strength

Donald Trump, US President

US President Donald Trump has said Harvard should limit its intake of non-American students to 15 per cent. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

The Trump administration has given Harvard University 30 days to respond to a notice that could prevent it from enrolling foreign students, according to a report by Reuters.
 
Harvard has said that losing the ability to admit international students would affect around one-fourth of its total student population. A federal judge is expected to review the matter today (May 29) and decide whether to continue blocking the Trump administration’s move.

Trump suggests cap on international students

Speaking at the Oval Office on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said Harvard should limit its intake of non-American students to 15 per cent. "Harvard has got to behave themselves," he said.
 
 
Meanwhile, Harvard’s legal team has argued that the removal of its certification was sudden and did not follow federal procedures. They pointed out that regulations require the department to provide a valid reason, give prior notice, and allow time for the institution to address any concerns.  According to Department of Homeland Security rules, the agency was required to allow a 30-day period for responding to its claims and submitting supporting evidence.

Donald Trump Harvard University US immigration

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

