Trump again suggests Iran has agreed to hand over enriched uranium

US President Donald Trump on Friday again claimed that Iran has agreed to hand over enriched uranium "The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear Dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," Trump said in a social media post.

"Nuclear dust" is shorthand that Trump frequently uses to refer to the highly-enriched uranium believed to be buried under nuclear sites that the US bombed during last year's 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

If true, it would be a major concession from Iran and would lock in a key US demand to end the conflict. But neither Iran nor countries acting as intermediaries in the conflict have said that Tehran has made such an agreement.