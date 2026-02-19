Home / World News / Trump says 9 Board of Peace members pledge $7 bn for Gaza relief

Trump says 9 Board of Peace members pledge $7 bn for Gaza relief

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait are the countries that are making pledges, Trump added

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 11:06 PM IST
President Donald Trump announced Thursday at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting that nine members of the body have agreed to pledge $7 billion toward a Gaza relief package.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait are the countries that are making pledges, Trump added.

"But every dollar spent is an investment in stability and the hope of new and harmonious (region)," said Trump, thanking the donors.

The amount, while significant, represents a fraction of the estimated $70 billion needed to rebuild the Palestinian territory decimated after two years of war.

Trump also announced the US was pledging $10 billion for the Board of Peace, but didn't specify what the money will be used for.

"The Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built, starting right here in this room," Trump said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

