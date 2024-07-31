Trump biggest threat to health, welfare programmes: Harris campaign

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

According to the Harris campaign, Trump and his extreme Project 2025 allies will do everything in their power (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 7:08 AM IST
Former US president Donald Trump, who is also the Republican presidential nominee, is the biggest threat to health, welfare and social security programmes, the rival Harris campaign alleged Tuesday.

A second Trump term would undo nearly 60 years of progress in helping low- and middle-income Americans access the quality, affordable health care they need, the Harris campaign said in a statement.

Donald Trump is the biggest threat to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security since their inception. He tried cutting Social Security and Medicare every single year he was in office, Harris for President spokesperson Ammar Moussa said.

There is only one candidate in this race who will protect and expand earned benefits programmes that millions of Americans rely on Vice President Harris, Mossa said.

According to the Harris campaign, Trump and his extreme Project 2025 allies will do everything in their power to gut these programmes because they've come out and said it.

Trump proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare every year he was in office. He already tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act and almost got his way. He doubled down on his openness to slashing Social Security and Medicare and repealing the ACA in a second term, the statement alleged.

His Project 2025 agenda calls for gutting the Affordable Care Act, which would rip away protections from 100 million Americans with preexisting conditions. Trump will undo Vice President Harris' progress in lowering the cost of prescription drugs. And leave over 45 million Americans' healthcare in jeopardy, the Harris campaign said.

The Democratic Party will hold its national convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22 and is set to nominate US Vice President Harris as its candidate for the November 5 presidential election to compete against former president Donald Trump, a Republican.

On July 21, US President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the American presidential elections. He endorsed Harris, his running mate, as the nominee of the Democratic Party for the November general elections.


First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

