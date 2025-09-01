India offered to cut tariffs on US goods to 'nothing', says Donald Trump

Amid the ongoing trade tensions, United States (US) President Donald Trump has said that India has offered to cut tariffs on US goods to 'nothing'. Trump posted on Truth Social about the status of India's tariffs on US goods and said, "They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!"

Trump said that India does a tremendous amount of business with the US, while the US does very little with India. He added, "In other words, they (India) sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest "client," but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India.

50% tariff on India Trump levied a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US market from August 6. However, miffed over Russia's war in Ukraine and India's continued purchase of Russian oil, Trump gave India an ultimatum to either stop purchasing oil from Russia or face an additional tariff of 25 per cent, effective August 27. Calling the trade between India and the US a 'one-sided' disaster, Trump highlighted India's purchase of Russian oil and military products. He added, "Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the US.