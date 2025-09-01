Home / World News / India offered to cut tariffs on US goods to 'nothing', says Donald Trump

India offered to cut tariffs on US goods to 'nothing', says Donald Trump

India-US trade deal: Trump said that India does a tremendous amount of business with the US, while the US does very little with India

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump called the trade between India and the US a 'one-sided' disaster. (Photo: PTI)
Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid the ongoing trade tensions, United States (US) President Donald Trump has said that India has offered to cut tariffs on US goods to 'nothing'. Trump posted on Truth Social about the status of India's tariffs on US goods and said, "They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!"
 
Trump said that India does a tremendous amount of business with the US, while the US does very little with India. He added, "In other words, they (India) sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest "client," but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. 
 
Calling the trade between India and the US a 'one-sided' disaster, Trump highlighted India's purchase of Russian oil and military products. He added, "Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the US. 

50% tariff on India

Trump levied a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US market from August 6. However, miffed over Russia's war in Ukraine and India's continued purchase of Russian oil, Trump gave India an ultimatum to either stop purchasing oil from Russia or face an additional tariff of 25 per cent, effective August 27.
 
An executive order, dated August 6, stated, “I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil. Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent”.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Labour Day 2025: Date, origin and all you need to know about celebrations

EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen's flight hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming

Starmer reshuffles Downing Street team to reset govt after first year

Trump plans hefty tax on imported drugs, risking higher prices, shortages

Australia's anti-immigration group targets Indian migrants: What happened

Topics :Donald TrumpUS India relations US trade dealsRussiaTariff warTrump tariffsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story