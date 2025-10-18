Home / World News / Trump calls on Ukraine, Russia to 'stop where they are' and end war

Trump calls on Ukraine, Russia to 'stop where they are' and end war

In recent weeks, Trump had shown growing impatience with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed greater openness to helping Ukraine win the war

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump's tone on the war shifted after he held a lengthy phone call with Putin on Thursday and announced that he planned to meet with the Russian leader in Budapest (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 7:02 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Friday called on Kyiv and Moscow to "stop where they are" and end their brutal war following a lengthy White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump's frustration with the conflict has surfaced repeatedly in the nine months since he returned to office, but with his latest comments, he appeared to be edging back in the direction of pressing Ukraine to give up on retaking land it has lost to Russia.

"Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts," Trump said in a Truth Social post not long after hosting Zelenskyy and his team for more than two hours of talks. "They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!"  Later, soon after arriving in Florida, where he is spending the weekend, Trump urged both sides to "stop the war immediately" and implied that Moscow keep territory it has taken from Kyiv.

"You go by the battle line wherever it is -- otherwise it is too complicated," Trump told reporters.

In recent weeks, Trump had shown growing impatience with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed greater openness to helping Ukraine win the war.

Indeed, after meeting with Zelenskyy in New York on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly last month, Trump even said he believed the Ukrainians could win back all the territory they had lost to Russia since Putin launched the February 2022 invasion. That was a dramatic shift for Trump, who had previously insisted that Kyiv would have to concede land lost to Russia to end the war.

Zelenskyy after Friday's meeting said it was time for a ceasefire and negotiations. He sidestepped directly answering a question about Trump nudging Ukraine to give up land.

"The president is right, we have to stop where we are, and then to speak," Zelenskyy said when asked by reporters about Trump's social media post, which he had not seen.

Trump's tone on the war shifted after he held a lengthy phone call with Putin on Thursday and announced that he planned to meet with the Russian leader in Budapest, Hungary, in the coming weeks. 

The president also signalled to Zelenskyy on Friday that he is leaning against selling him long-range Tomahawk missiles, weaponry that the Ukrainians believe could be a game changer in helping prod Putin to the negotiating table.

Zelenskyy at the start of the White House talks said he had a "proposition" in which Ukraine could provide the United States with its advanced drones, while Washington would sell Kyiv the Tomahawk cruise missiles.

But Trump said he was hesitant to tap into the US supply, a turnabout after days of suggesting he was seriously weighing sending the missiles to help Ukraine beat back Russia's invasion.

"I have an obligation also to make sure that we're completely stocked up as a country, because you never know what's going to happen in war and peace," Trump said. "We'd much rather have them not need Tomahawks. We'd much rather have the war be over to be honest."  Trump's latest rhetoric on Tomahawks is certainly disappointing to the Ukrainians. In recent days, Trump had shown an openness to selling Ukraine the Tomahawks, even as Putin warned that such a move would further strain the US-Russian relationship.

But following Thursday's call with Putin, Trump began downplaying the prospects of Ukraine getting the missiles, which have a range of about 995 miles (1,600 kilometres).

Zelenskyy had been seeking the Tomahawks, which would allow Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian territory and target key military sites, energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Zelenskyy has argued that the potential for such strikes would help compel Putin to take Trump's calls for direct negotiations to end the war more seriously.

Putin warned Trump during the call that supplying Kyiv with the Tomahawks "won't change the situation on the battlefield, but would cause substantial damage to the relationship between our countries", according to Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser.

It was the fifth face-to-face meeting for Trump and Zelenskyy since the Republican returned to office in January.

The president said on Friday it was "to be determined" if Zelenskyy would be involved in the upcoming talks in Hungary -- suggesting a "double meeting" with the warring countries' leaders was likely the most workable option for productive negotiations.

"These two leaders do not like each other, and we want to make it comfortable for everybody," Trump added.

But Zelenskyy told reporters that the animus toward Putin "is not about feelings".

"They attacked us, so they are an enemy for us. They do not intend to stop," Zelenskyy added. "So they are an enemy. It is not about someone just hating someone else. Although, undoubtedly, we hate the enemy. Undoubtedly."  Trump, going back to his 2024 campaign, insisted he would quickly end the war, but his peace efforts appeared to stall following a diplomatic blitz in August, when he held a summit with Putin in Alaska and a White House meeting with Zelenskyy and European allies.

Trump emerged from those meetings certain he was on track to arranging direct talks between Zelenskyy and Putin. But the Russian leader has not shown any interest in meeting with Zelenskyy and Moscow has only intensified its bombardment of Ukraine.

Asked on Friday if he was concerned that Putin was stringing him along, Trump acknowledged it was a possibility but said he was confident he could handle the Russian leader.

"I have been played all my life by the best of them, and I came out really well," Trump said. He added, "I think I am pretty good at this stuff.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World Bank's Banga seeks more transparency in debt restructuring process

Putin-Trump summit may happen within 2 weeks, preparations ongoing: Kremlin

Pro-Hamas hackers hit US and Canada airports with anti-Trump messages

28 more Afghan refugee camps shut down in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Orban hails Hungary as 'only' place where Trump-Putin talks can be held

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraineZelenskyy

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story