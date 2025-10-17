Pro-Hamas hackers hit US and Canada airports with anti-Trump messages

Three airports in Canada and one in the United States were reportedly targeted by hackers on Tuesday, with messages praising Hamas and criticising US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu displayed on screens.

The affected airports included Kelowna International Airport and Victoria International Airport in British Columbia, Windsor International Airport in Ontario, and Harrisburg International Airport in US’ Pennsylvania.

Airports respond to breach

Mark Galvin, president and chief executive of Windsor International Airport, said, “Our team responded quickly, removed the images and shut off the recorded PA [public address] announcement.”

Galvin said no flights were scheduled to depart or arrive at Windsor at the time, limiting the number of people in the terminal. “We returned to normal shortly thereafter and have been operating without incident,” he said. A spokesperson for Victoria International Airport told Reuters that the hackers displayed messages in a foreign language. They accessed the system via third-party software, prompting the airport to switch to an internal system to regain control. At Kelowna International Airport, an ‘advertisement streaming service’ was briefly compromised, and unauthorised content was displayed, according to the Kelowna Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The RCMP, alongside other agencies and with support from the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, is investigating the cyberattack at Canadian airports. Meanwhile, the US Federal Aviation Administration and Harrisburg airport officials are probing the breach in Pennsylvania. Israel warns of Gaza attacks Israel has threatened to resume military operations in Gaza if Hamas does not comply with all steps outlined in US President Donald Trump ’s peace plan. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz directed the military to prepare for the “complete defeat of Hamas in Gaza” should the group, classified as a terrorist organisation by the US and the EU, fail to disarm and return the bodies of deceased hostages. Hamas returned all 20 live hostages to Israel on Monday and has delivered the remains of seven deceased hostages, leaving 21 still unaccounted for.

Concerns over Gaza conflict Global concern has increased over the humanitarian impact of Israel’s offensive. Several Western nations have publicly recognised a Palestinian state in recent months, despite firm opposition from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Washington. Reuters reported that foreign polls indicate declining support for Israel’s military campaign, even among its closest ally, the US. According to Gaza health authorities, more than 67,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the conflict. Thousands of Palestinians continued moving north towards Gaza City, the epicentre of Israeli attacks over the past two months, hoping a ceasefire would bring an end to the war.