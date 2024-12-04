Trump mulls replacing Pete Hegseth with Ron DeSantis for Pentagon, says WSJ

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pentagon
DeSantis served in the Navy's Judge Advocate General's Corps from 2004 to 2010. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:35 PM IST
US President-elect Donald Trump is considering dropping his nominee to lead the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, and nominating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in his place, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the discussions. 
Hegseth's nomination has run into trouble on Capitol Hill over allegations about his personal and professional life and Trump allies increasingly think Hegseth may not survive further scrutiny, the Journal reported. A combat veteran and former Fox News host, Hegseth would need the support of Senate Republicans to win confirmation to the post. 
The Trump transition office and DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 
So far, two Trump picks for senior positions have dropped out. Chad Chronister on Tuesday withdrew from consideration
to run the Drug Enforcement Administration, weeks after former Representative Matt Gaetz dropped out of consideration for attorney general amid intense scrutiny about allegations of sex with an underage girl. 
DeSantis, who lost his bid for the Republican presidential nomination to Trump, was on an earlier list of potential defense secretary candidates but Trump decided to go with Hegseth, the Journal said. 

DeSantis served in the Navy's Judge Advocate General's Corps from 2004 to 2010. 
The Journal said Trump could decide not to choose DeSantis and select another replacement, if Hegsethâ€™s nomination falls apart. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
