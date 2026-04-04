Trump declines to specify US response if missing airman harmed in Iran

President Donald Trump has withheld details regarding the potential US response should a missing crew member, forced to eject over Iran, be harmed or captured, The Independent reported.

The President declined to specify a course of action during a brief telephone interview on Friday. When questioned by The Independent about the measures he might take if the airman is mistreated by Iranian forces, Trump stated, "Well, I can't comment on it because we hope that's not going to happen."

The tension surrounding this search is compounded by further claims from Tehran, as the Iranian military asserted that its forces also successfully targeted and downed a US A-10 aircraft, according to a report by Al Jazeera. This claim follows separate media reports indicating that a second combat aircraft belonging to the US Air Force had crashed in the Middle East on Friday, significantly heightening regional friction.

Despite the specific details provided by Iranian sources, neither the Pentagon nor the White House provided an "immediate comment" regarding the status of the aircraft or the veracity of the claims. Further reports from Al Jazeera, citing the Tasnim news agency, specify that the alleged downing of the US A-10 aircraft took place in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz. The army public relations team stated that the "aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway." While these claims remain unverified by external sources, technical specifications note that the "A-10 is a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions," intended for operations "particularly against armoured vehicles and ground forces."

In a separate development within the Iranian theatre, American forces have successfully retrieved a crew member from a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet brought down over Iran, according to CNN. The rescued individual is reportedly alive, in US custody, and receiving medical treatment; however, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as "search and rescue operations were ongoing." The downed F-15E, a dual-role aircraft typically operated by a two-person team, was reportedly targeted on Friday. CNN's analysis of images released by Iranian media verified that the wreckage matches an F-15. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal cited Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, which shared a map on X, circling the specific region where the search has been conducted.

While the exact crash site remains unconfirmed, CNN geolocated footage from Khuzestan Province, showing low-flying aircraft in a formation typical of air-to-air refuelling operations. This incident marks the first time a US aircraft has been downed over Iran during the current conflict, with debris identifying the jet as belonging to the 494th Fighter Squadron based at RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. Addressing the broader diplomatic fallout, US President Donald Trump has asserted that the destruction of an American military aircraft will have no bearing on diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to a report by NBC News. Dismissing the notion that the event would impede negotiations, the President stated, "No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war."