A tale of two deals: Trump envoy's UAE deals raise personal gain concerns

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has struck two deals with the United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan that appear to lean more toward serving the personal interests of Witkoff and Trump than serving the broader interests of the United States, according to a report by The New York Times.

One of the deals involves Sheikh Tahnoon — a member of the UAE’s ruling family who oversees about $1.5 trillion in sovereign wealth — investing in World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency startup founded by the Trumps and Witkoffs.

Separately, the US has agreed to supply thousands of the world’s most advanced and scarce computer chips to G42, a tech company controlled by Tahnoon. The approval comes despite persistent concerns that such chips, critical to the global race for artificial intelligence (AI), could ultimately be shared with China.

What’s happening? According to The New York Times, the partnership between Witkoff and Sheikh Tahnoon has evolved over the past few years, with both sharing diplomatic ties as well as being business partners. In May 2025, Witkoff’s son Zach Witkoff announced that one of Sheikh Tahnoon’s investment firms would deposit $2 billion into World Liberty Financial. Two weeks later, the White House agreed to allow the UAE access to some of the most advanced chips, most of which would go to G42. Conflict of interest ALSO READ: Trump to sue New York Times with $15 bn lawsuit over Epstein coverage The deals have raised concerns about conflicts of interest, even among staff members in Trump's administration, The New York Times reported.

Despite an ethics rule that prevents government officials from engaging in any deal that might benefit them or their family personally, Witkoff advocated allowing chip access to the UAE, at the same time when his and Trump’s family landed a crypto investment. A senior executive based in the UAE simultaneously worked for both World Liberty and Sheikh Tahnoon’s G42, The New York Times reported. Representatives for the White House and World Liberty have denied a connection between the two deals, the report said. In May, World Liberty announced that Witkoff was fully divesting from the company. However, The New York Times report mentioned that he still had a financial interest in the firm as of August.

Trump, Witkoff reaping benefits While the chip deal is still pending and the final details being worked out at the White House, World Liberty has started reaping the benefits of the investments, making it one of the world’s most prominent crypto companies. Blurring lines Trump has previously been accused of some of his newly signed executive orders or legislative actions may favour interests tied to his family or businesses. During his first term, ethics watchdogs, such as Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), documented dozens of federal actions that appeared to benefit Trump’s businesses. Key examples include: Visa rules: Liberal H-2A/H-2B policies supported his resorts’ use of seasonal foreign labour

Official events at personal properties: Official events and remarks promoted Donald Trump hotels and clubs

Wine tariffs: Tariffs on European wines could boost sales at Trump Winery, which produces 36,000 cases a year

Real estate tax breaks: The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act gave developers, including Trump, lucrative deductions worth billions

Oil drilling ban: A moratorium off Florida’s coast protected property values near Mar-a-Lago and other holdings US clears chip sales to China under profit-sharing deal The development comes as the Trump administration has tightened curbs on chipmakers like Nvidia and AMD from supplying advanced chips to China, citing risks of losing the global AI race and potential threats to US security.