Trump asks House Republicans to release Epstein files after email release

In a reversal from his earlier stand, US President Donald Trump has asked House Republicans to vote to release Epstein files after the Democrats released purported emails linking him to the dead financier.

Taking to his private social media platform Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump wrote, "House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown'. The Department of Justice has already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on “Epstein,” and they are looking at various Democrat operatives (Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc.) and their relationship to Epstein, and the House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to. I DON’T CARE!"

He further added, "All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, 'Affordability' (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!" Trump's remarks come days after the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released emails that highlighted Trump's association with Epstein, accused of sexual offences, who later died by suicide while awaiting a trial.

Elaborating further, Trump wrote that nobody cared about Epstein when he was alive, and added that if Democrats had anything, they would have released the files before Republicans' victory in the elections last year. ALSO READ | Trump did 'nothing wrong': White House after Epstein-linked emails release "Some members of the Republican Party are being 'used', and we can’t let that happen. Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s record-setting achievements, and not fall into the Epstein 'TRAP', which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us," he said. Trump slams Democrats On November 12, Trump slammed the Democrats after the emails were released, blaming them for deflecting from the US government shutdown. Defending the US President, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Epstein.

"Jeffrey Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago until President Trump kicked him out because Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile and he was a creep," she said. What did the emails reveal? Emails released by the Democrats allegedly showed a 15-year trail of communications involving Jeffrey Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and writer Michael Wolff. The correspondence includes several mentions of Trump, along with alleged accounts of his interactions with a woman whom Democrats identify as one of Epstein’s sex-trafficking victims. What is the Jeffrey Epstein case? In 2006, Jeffrey Epstein was accused of committing sexual offences after the parents of a 14-year-old girl informed Florida police that their daughter had been molested at his home. In 2008, Epstein was indicted and pleaded guilty to two felony charges.