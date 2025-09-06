Trump executive order renames Department of Defense as Department of War

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War a long-telegraphed move aimed at projecting American military toughness around the globe.

It's a much more appropriate name, especially in light of where the world is right now, Trump said.

He said the previous name was woke".

The order comes as some of Trump's closest supporters on Capitol Hill proposed legislation that would codify the new name into law, with Congress having the sole power to establish, shutter and rename federal departments. Absent a change in law, Trump will authorise the Pentagon to use secondary titles.

From 1789 until the end of World War II, the United States military fought under the banner of the Department of War, Florida Republican Greg Steube, an Army veteran, said in a statement. It is only fitting that we pay tribute to their eternal example and renowned commitment to lethality by restoring the name of the Department of War to our Armed Forces. Senators Rick Scott and Mike Lee are introducing companion legislation in the Senate. The Department of War was created in 1789, then renamed and reorganised through legislation signed by President Harry Truman in 1947, two years after the end of World War II.

The Department of Defense incorporated the Department of War, which oversaw the Army, plus the Department of the Navy and the newly created independent Air Force.

The Department of Defense incorporated the Department of War, which oversaw the Army, plus the Department of the Navy and the newly created independent Air Force. We decided to go woke and change the name to Department of Defense, he said. So we're going Department of War. Pentagon leader Pete Hegseth, who spoke alongside Trump, said, We haven't won a major war since the name was changed. He said, We're going to go on offense, not just on defence. Trump has said he wants to change the name back to the Department of War because it just sounded better", and Hegseth recently hinted that the switch was around the corner.

Speaking to an auditorium of soldiers on Thursday at Fort Benning in Georgia, he said he might have a slightly different title tomorrow". In August, Trump told reporters that everybody likes that we had an unbelievable history of victory when it was Department of War. Then we changed it to Department of Defense". When confronted with the possibility that making the name change would require an act of Congress, Trump told reporters that we're just going to do it". I'm sure Congress will go along. if we need that," he said.

Trump and Hegseth have been on a name-changing spree at the Pentagon as they uproot what they describe as woke ideology, sometimes by sidestepping legal requirements. For example, they wanted to restore the names of nine military bases that once honoured Confederate leaders, which were changed in 2023 following a congressionally mandated review. Because the original names were no longer allowed under law, Hegseth ordered the bases to be named after new people with similar names. For example, Fort Bragg now honours Army Pfc. Roland L Bragg, a World War II paratrooper and Silver Star recipient from Maine, instead of Confederate Gen Braxton Bragg.