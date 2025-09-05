Home / World News / Warner Bros sues Midjourney for AI images of Superman, Bugs Bunny

Warner Bros sues Midjourney for AI images of Superman, Bugs Bunny

It's the third big Hollywood studio to sue Midjourney in Los Angeles federal court after Disney and Universal filed a joint lawsuit in June

Warner Bros Discovery
The lawsuit alleges Midjourney trained its AI system on “illegal copies” of Warner Bros. works and encourages its users to pick iconic characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, Scooby-Doo or the Powerpuff Girls and create downloaded images and videos of those characters in “every imaginable scene”.
AP
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Warner Bros is suing artificial intelligence company Midjourney for copyright infringement, alleging that the startup enables its millions of subscribers to create AI-generated images and videos of copyrighted characters like Superman and Bugs Bunny. 
It's the third big Hollywood studio to sue Midjourney in Los Angeles federal court after Disney and Universal filed a joint lawsuit in June. 
Midjourney, based in San Francisco, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 
The lawsuit alleges Midjourney trained its AI system on “illegal copies” of Warner Bros. works and encourages its users to pick iconic characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, Scooby-Doo or the Powerpuff Girls and create downloaded images and videos of those characters in “every imaginable scene”. 
Even a generic prompt for the AI tool to produce a “classic comic book superhero battle” will generate high-quality images of DC Studios figures such as Superman, Batman and Flash, according to the lawsuit. 
Warner Bros says “Midjourney thinks it is above the law” and “could easily stop its theft and exploitation” of intellectual property in the same way it sets limits on violence or nudity. 
The lawsuit alleges Midjourney's practices create “consumer confusion regarding what is lawful and what is not lawful by misleading its subscribers to believe that Midjourney's massive copying and the countless infringing images and videos generated by its Service are somehow authorised by Warner Bros Discovery”. 
The entertainment giant says it is entitled to up to $150,000 in damages per infringed work. 
Midjourney has denied copyright infringement allegations in the Disney and Universal case, arguing in an August court filing that while its AI tool “had to be trained on billions of publicly available images,” it did so “in order to learn visual concepts” and how they correspond to language. 
“Training a generative AI model to understand concepts by extracting statistical information embedded in copyrighted works is a quintessentially transformative fair use - a determination resoundingly supported by courts that have considered the issue,” said Midjourney's response, citing recent court rulings in lawsuits by published authors against Anthropic and Facebook parent Meta. 
Midjourney also said the onus was on its customers to follow Midjourney's terms of use, which prohibit infringing intellectual property rights. 
In a 2022 interview with The Associated Press, Midjourney CEO David Holz described his image-making service as “kind of like a search engine” pulling in a wide swath of images from across the internet. He compared copyright concerns about the technology with how such laws have adapted to human creativity. 
“Can a person look at somebody else's picture and learn from it and make a similar picture?” Holz said. 
“Obviously, it's allowed for people and if it wasn't, then it would destroy the whole professional art industry, probably the nonprofessional industry too. To the extent that AIs are learning like people, it's sort of the same thing and if the images come out differently then it seems like it's fine.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

S&P 500, Nasdaq reach record highs after weak US jobs data; Broadcom surges

Trump signs order on US-Japan trade deal, applies 15% baseline tariff

US employers add only 22,000 jobs in August amid policy uncertainty

UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax issues, triggering reshuffle

Elon Musk to be world's first trillionaire with new compensation package?

Topics :Artificial intelligenceWarner BrosLawsuitsdisney

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story