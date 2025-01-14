Trump flies US flag at full height amid Jimmy Carter's mourning period

US flags at President-elect Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club are back to flying at full height.

Flags are supposed to fly at half-staff through the end of January out of respect for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29.

A large flag on Trump's property was initially lowered to half-staff according to protocol but has since been raised in the days after Carter was buried Thursday in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Both President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed that US flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days from the date of Carter's death or through January 28.

Trump has expressed annoyance that flags will be at half-staff on January 20 when he takes the oath of office for his second term. During the presidential campaign, he repeatedly criticised Carter, but offered praise for the 39th president in a statement after his death at the age of 100.

A spokesperson for Trump on Monday did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Trump paid respects at Carter's casket as it lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda and also attended Carter's state funeral service in Washington last week.