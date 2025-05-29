Trump gives Harvard 30 days to reply on foreign student enrolment ban

The Trump administration has given Harvard University 30 days to respond to a notice that could prevent it from enrolling foreign students, according to a report by Reuters.

Harvard has said that losing the ability to admit international students would affect around one-fourth of its total student population. A federal judge is expected to review the matter today (May 29) and decide whether to continue blocking the Trump administration’s move.

Trump suggests cap on international students

US President Donald Trump said Harvard should limit its intake of non-American students to 15 per cent. "Harvard has got to behave themselves," he said. Speaking at the Oval Office on Wednesday,said Harvard should limit its intake of non-American students to 15 per cent. "Harvard has got to behave themselves," he said.