Trump gives Harvard 30 days to reply on foreign student enrolment ban

The Trump administration has given Harvard University 30 days to respond to a notice that could prevent it from enrolling foreign students, according to a report by Reuters.
Harvard has said that losing the ability to admit international students would affect around one-fourth of its total student population. A federal judge is expected to review the matter today (May 29) and decide whether to continue blocking the Trump administration’s move.
Trump suggests cap on international students
Speaking at the Oval Office on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said Harvard should limit its intake of non-American students to 15 per cent. "Harvard has got to behave themselves," he said.
Meanwhile, Harvard’s legal team has argued that the removal of its certification was sudden and did not follow federal procedures. They pointed out that regulations require the department to provide a valid reason, give prior notice, and allow time for the institution to address any concerns.
According to Department of Homeland Security rules, the agency was required to allow a 30-day period for responding to its claims and submitting supporting evidence.
Trump-Harvard face-off
The Trump administration has alleged that Harvard was encouraging antisemitism and violence on its campus, and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party. “Harvard is treating our country with great disrespect, and all they're doing is getting in deeper and deeper,” said Trump.
In response, the University's legal team described the actions against it as an "unprecedented and retaliatory attack on academic freedom". Separately, Harvard is also involved in a legal case contesting the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw $3 billion in federal research funding.
Meanwhile, despite facing pressure and threats from the Donald Trump administration, Harvard University went ahead with its 374th commencement ceremony on Thursday, celebrating its graduating students. The keynote address was delivered by physician and author Abraham Verghese.