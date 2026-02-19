Trump grasping for excuses to impose tariffs on India: US Congressman

A senior US lawmaker has said that President Donald Trump is "grasping for excuses" to "slap outrageous tariffs" on India for purchasing Russian oil, urging him to reverse this policy immediately.

"President Trump is grasping for excuses to slap outrageous tariffs on #India," Congressman Brad Sherman said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Sherman, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee as well as of the House Financial Services Committee, said in the post that Trump claims tariffs on India are about importing Russian oil.

"Yet Hungary imports 90% of its crude from Russia with no tariffs. And China, Russia's biggest oil buyer, hasn't been hit with sanctions tied to purchasing Russian oil, though it has been hit for other reasons.