Need Greenland for security; Russian, Chinese all over the place: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said Greenland is important for "national security" and suggested that the island should become part of the US. His remarks followed the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as an envoy, which has once again flared tensions with Greenland and Denmark.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We need Greenland for national protection. They have a very small population. They say Denmark was there 300 years ago with a boat. Well, we were there with boats too, I’m sure, so we’ll have to work it out.”

He added that the US interest is not about natural resources. “We don’t need Greenland for minerals or oil. We have more oil than any other country. But we need Greenland for national security. You look along the coast and see Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. Greenland is a big deal. We have to have it,” he said.

What did Greenland say? Denmark and Greenland have said that Greenland belongs to its people and the US cannot take it, even in the name of international security. According to the Associated Press, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a joint statement that the US cannot take over Greenland. "You cannot annex another country. Not even with an argument about international security," they said. Greenland follows the Danish constitution. According to media reports, Denmark summoned US Ambassador Ken Howery after the envoy's appointment. Why does Trump want Greenland? On several occasions, Trump has claimed that Greenland is important for the US and that it would go to any length to control the land.

Greenland is important given its location and natural resources, including minerals, oil and natural gas. It lies on the shortest route between Europe and North America. This makes it important for the US missile warning system. According to Reuters, the US also wants to strengthen its military presence there . It plans to place radars to watch the seas around Greenland, Iceland and Britain. These waters are often used by Russian navy ships and nuclear submarines. What is Greenland’s status now? Greenland was once a Danish colony and became a formal part of Denmark in 1953. It follows the Danish constitution. In 2009, Greenland gained wide self-rule. It also gained the right to become independent from Denmark if its people vote for it in a referendum.

Under the 2009 law, Greenland’s parliament can start talks with Denmark on full independence. Any final deal would need approval from both Greenland’s people and the Danish parliament. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, whose party won elections on March 11, has said he wants a united government to deal with US pressure. His party supports slow and gradual independence from Denmark. What is the current US presence? The US military already has a permanent base at Pituffik Air Base in northwest Greenland. A 1951 agreement allows the US to move freely and build military bases in Greenland, as long as Denmark and Greenland are informed.