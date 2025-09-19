Trump halts $400 mn Taiwan military aid amid push for China trade deal

By Yian Lee

President Donald Trump has declined to approve a more than $400 million military aid package for Taiwan as he seeks a trade deal with China, according to the Washington Post.

The shipment including munitions and autonomous drones was rejected in a decision this summer that may still be reversed, the newspaper reported Thursday evening US time, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

ALSO READ: Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels near territory The White House didn’t immediately respond to a Bloomberg News request for comment, but earlier told the Post the decision had not been finalized. The US’s de facto embassy in Taipei didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry, and the Taiwanese defense ministry said it was looking into the matter.

If confirmed, the pause in security assistance aligns with the Trump administration’s efforts to cool tensions with Beijing as he seeks an expansive trade agreement with the world’s second-largest economy. Trump is set to hold his first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping since June on Friday, an exchange that may lead to a deal over TikTok’s US operations and pave the way for a meeting next month. Beijing sees the self-ruled democracy of 23 million people as part of its territory and has regularly protested US arms transfers as provocative. Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Thursday repeated a warning against “external interference” over Taiwan at a regional defense forum in the Chinese capital in a veiled swipe at Washington.