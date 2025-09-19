Home / World News / 7.8 magnitude quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region; no immediate damage

7.8 magnitude quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region; no immediate damage

The earthquake's epicenter was 127 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and at a depth of 19.5 km. A tsunami threat was issued briefly by the Pacific Tsunami Warning System, which was later lifted

Earthquake
In the last two months, Kamchatka, which is a remote region, has been hit by a series of strong earthquakes, including one of magnitude 8.8 and two of magnitude 7.4 | (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:29 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
During the early hours of Friday (local time), a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.
 
The earthquake's epicenter was 127 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and at a depth of 19.5 km. A tsunami threat was issued briefly by the Pacific Tsunami Warning System; however, it was later lifted.
 
According to an Associated Press report, the initial earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks with magnitudes of up to 5.8.
 
Videos shared on social media showed the check-in counter shaking at Kamchatka airport, while another showed a parked car rocking back and forth on a street. 
 

Kamchatka's Governor on the earthquake

 
Following the earthquake, Russia's Kamchatka region's Governor, Vladimir Solodov, said that a tsunami warning had been issued for the area off the east coast of the peninsula. Taking to Telegram, Solodov added that the residents were being warned of the danger and all emergency services had been placed in a state of high readiness.
 
The Kamchatka Peninsula lies on a tectonic belt known as the Ring of Fire, which surrounds most of the Pacific Ocean, and is a hotspot for seismic activity, AFP reported.
 

Kamchatka struck by powerful earthquakes in 2 months

 
In the last two months, Kamchatka, which is a remote region, has been hit by a series of strong earthquakes, including one of magnitude 8.8 and two of magnitude 7.4.
 
Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the region, with the Pacific Tsunami Warning System stating that there was a possibility of "hazardous" waves along coasts within 300 km of the epicenter.
 
In July, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Kamchatka region, prompting tsunami alerts across the Pacific. The tremor triggered warnings for countries like the US, Japan, Chile, and New Zealand. Waves reached Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, while additional alerts were issued for Hawaii and Alaska. It was one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded
 
Japan’s Meteorological Agency warned of possible tsunami waves up to 3 metres along the Pacific coast. Parts of the US West Coast were also placed under advisory, though the risk of major flooding beyond the immediate region was seen as lower.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Who is Brendan Carr? The regulator behind Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

Kim Jong Un calls AI-powered drone development top military priority

UK's MI6 agency launches dark web portal 'Silent Courier' to recruit spies

US vetoes UNSC resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

Trump disagrees with Starmer over UK's plans to recognise Palestine

Topics :RussiaEarthquakeTsunamiBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story