Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Harvard has lost its way': Trump renews threats over aid, 'woke' policies

'Harvard has lost its way': Trump renews threats over aid, 'woke' policies

US President Donald Trump has intensified his clash with Harvard, accusing the university of ideological bias, threatening its tax status, and declaring it has 'lost its way' under its current leaders

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump has warned of revoking Harvard University’s tax-exempt status unless it complies with demands for structural reforms. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has intensified his standoff with Harvard University, making it a centrepiece of his broader campaign against elite academic institutions. The dispute, rooted in funding and ideological differences, has escalated with Trump threatening financial and legal repercussions against the university.
 
In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote, “Everyone knows that Harvard has ‘lost its way'. They hired, from New York (Bill D) and Chicago (Lori L), at ridiculously high salaries/fees, two of the WORST and MOST INCOMPETENT mayors in the history of our Country, to ‘teach’ municipal management and government,” he wrote. “These two Radical Left fools left behind two cities that will take years to recover from their incompetence and evil.” 
 
 
The US President further accused the institution of filling its ranks with “woke, Radical Left” individuals. He claimed they were unqualified and fostered a culture of failure among students. “Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and ‘birdbrains’ who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called ‘future leaders,’” Trump added.
 
Further, Trump also referred to the recent plagiarism controversy involving Harvard’s former president, saying, “When it got so bad that they just couldn't take it anymore, they moved this grossly inept woman into another position, teaching, rather than firing her ON THE SPOT.”

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden recalls 'coloured kids' on bus; Trump shares clip, sparks backlash

Parcels

Hong Kong suspends US parcel shipments amid Trump's tariff hike plans

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

'The ball is in China's court': Donald Trump presses Beijing on tariff deal

Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2

Trump's 7-minute cameo in 'Home Alone-2' still haunts director: 'A curse'

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

US eases demands on Ukraine's aid repayment in minerals deal talks

Trump vs Harvard: Threats to strip federal support

The attack comes on the heels of Trump’s decision to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard. He has also warned of revoking the university’s tax-exempt status unless it complies with demands for structural organizational reforms.
 
These demands include changes to student selection, hiring policies, and the introduction of federal audits into academic departments and programmes.
 
However, Harvard President Alan Garber has pushed back, saying that the institution would not compromise its core values. “The school would not ‘negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights,’” Garber said on Tuesday, drawing a line against political pressure.

White House justifies action

The Trump administration has defended its broader campaign against universities as a response to what it sees as unchecked anti-Semitism and pro-Hamas sentiment. This follows a wave of protests last year across US college campuses opposing Israel’s war in Gaza, and which sometimes targeted Jewish students.
 
Beyond Harvard, dozens of institutions have come under similar threats from the administration, particularly over their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. The White House has criticised these initiatives, claiming they amount to discrimination and ideological bias.
 

More From This Section

google ad, advertisement

Google removes 5.1 bn ads, 247 mn from India alone to tackle scam surge

woman

UK Supreme Court rules 'woman' means biological sex, excludes trans women

US, China, US China trade war

China slams US for increasing its defence budget to $1 trillion

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's secret baby, a $15 mn deal & a woman's fight to tell the truth

Harvard University

Why is Trump targeting Harvard and other universities and what's at stake?

Topics : Donald Trump Harvard University United States Student Protest Gaza israel US politics US education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDC vs RR LIVE ScoreWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon