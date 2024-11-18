Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 'Trump has no ties with Imran Khan; to keep eye on B'desh situation'

'Trump has no ties with Imran Khan; to keep eye on B'desh situation'

Trump will not interfere in the internal affairs of Pakistan or its judiciary to get Khan out of jail, Pakistani-American businessman and Trump backer, Sajid Tarar asserted

Donald Trump, Trump
Days before the November 5 elections in the US, Trump issued a statement condemning "human rights violations" against Hindus in Bangladesh | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 8:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President-elect Donald Trump has no personal relationship with former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, a prominent Pakistani-American businessman and Trump backer has said.

Sajid Tarar, who heads the Muslims for Trump organisation, also said that Trump -- who won the US presidential election for a second term in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history -- would strengthen ties with India and keep a close watch on allegations of human rights violations in Bangladesh.

"A perception is being created by a particular party in Pakistan that he (Khan) has a personal relationship with Donald Trump. This is not true. It's a fact that, as president, Trump had invited Khan to the White House as the prime minister of Pakistan," Tarar told PTI in an interview.

Trump will "not interfere" in the internal affairs of Pakistan or its judiciary to get Khan out of jail, he asserted.

"He (Trump) may have a soft corner (for Khan)," he said.

Khan was arrested last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been in jail in different cases.

More From This Section

Wildfire threat in place for much of US Northeast as dry conditions persist

Dozens fall sick, 1 dead after eating carrots contaminated with E coli

No plans to talk with Putin: Starmer as he reaffirms support for Ukraine

Russia launches one of its fiercest attacks at Ukraine's infrastructure

Biden pledges $50 mn to Amazon Fund, vows irreversible US energy progress

Tarar also noted that Trump was aware of the developments in South Asia, including Bangladesh.

Trump is aware that when he was running for president in 2016, Muhammad Yunus -- the chief advisor to the interim Bangladesh government -- had openly supported Hillary Clinton against him. During his recent US visit, Yunus met President Joe Biden and former president Bill Clinton, he added.

"In fact, there is a history here that when Donald Trump was fighting the election against Hillary Clinton, he (Yunus) was supporting Hillary Clinton," Tarar said.

Days before the November 5 elections in the US, Trump issued a statement condemning "human rights violations" against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The minority Hindu community, which constitutes about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population, has alleged regular vandalism of their businesses and destruction of temples during and since the protests that resulted in the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

"He (Trump) will have a close eye on Bangladesh and will be watching (allegations of) human rights violations In my opinion, Donald Trump will have a tough word with Bangladesh," Tarar said.

Trump's election, he asserted, was good for the US and the world. "Donald Trump has not taken his oath yet but (the world has started) reacting to it. The whole world is nervous, except India. Now, the world has a leader. Over the next four years, he will be cleaning up the extension of Barack Obama's policies in the US that has been going on for 12 years."  Among the new Trump administration's top focus areas will be to give priority to the Pentagon, Tarar said.

"He will strengthen the Pentagon. He will revisit our foreign policy. Afghanistan is not the threat it was in the past. Pakistan's geographic location is such that it cannot be ignored -- a border with China, borders with Iran, Afghanistan and India. So, in my opinion, he will justify a relationship," he said.

"Since 1947, Pakistan and the US have been very close to each other. Defence contracts, its (Pakistan's) top brass are trained and educated here. Most of the war equipment is made in America," Tarar said.

Trump 2.0, Tarar claimed, would be completely different from his first stint.

"I think they will put a new life in the Republican Party. It was necessary to create a balance in US politics," Tarar said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China 'ready to work' with Trump administration: Xi tells President Biden

US Hindus celebrate Trump's win with 'Bharat and America Sabse Acche Dost'

Trump insists on Matt Gaetz as attorney general despite senate opposition

Kerry expects Trump to give orders, hopes leaving Paris Agreement isn't one

Why Trump's Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth seen as potential 'insider threat'

Topics :Imran KhanDonald TrumpTrump Inauguration 2025Pakistan Bangladesh

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story