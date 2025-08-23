Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor as next US Ambassador to India

The announcement comes amid tariff tensions between Washington and New Delhi

In a social media post on Friday, Trump said Gor, 38, is a "great friend, who has been at my side for many years" (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

President Donald Trump has nominated his longtime aide Sergio Gor, who is currently the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, as the next US Ambassador to India.

In a social media post on Friday, Trump said Gor, 38, is a "great friend, who has been at my side for many years".

"I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India," he said.

He would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs, Trump said.

The announcement comes amid tariff tensions between Washington and New Delhi.

 

Trump said Gor and his team had overseen the hiring of nearly 4,000 officials across federal departments and agencies in record time, adding that over 95 per cent of positions were now filled.

Gor will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation, he said.

"Gor has worked on my historic presidential campaigns, published my best-selling books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our movement, Trump wrote.

The president described Gor's role in the administration as essential in delivering on his political mandate.

For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us make America great again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio! Trump said.

Gor in a social media post said he is "beyond grateful" to Trump for his incredible trust and confidence in nominating him to be the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

"It will be the honour of my life to represent the United States," he said.

Vice President JD Vance in a social media post said Gor "will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India".

Gor will succeed Eric Garcetti, who served as ambassador from May 2023 to January 2025.

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US ambassador to India US India relations

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

