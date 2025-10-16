Trump is a 'go' on meeting with Xi: US Treasury Secy amid China tensions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday (local time) expressed confidence in trade talks with China, adding that President Donald Trump still plans to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this month.

Bessent made these remarks at a CNBC event as tensions continue to escalate between the world's two most powerful economies. He said that both Trump and Jinping have an excellent relationship, adding that the level of trust between the two leaders is the reason that things have not escalated further.

Strained US-China ties?

Ties between the US and China have once again strained after Trump announced plans to impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods , starting November 1, after a report suggested that China is considering expanding its export controls to nearly all of its products, including rare earth minerals, which are crucial for global technology supply chains. Slamming the move and calling it a "moral disgrace", Trump called out China's "extraordinarily aggressive" stance.

Soon after this, China announced export curbs on rare earth minerals and related technologies, citing national security. Beijing also accused Washington of practicing "double standards", adding that threatening high tariffs was not the right approach to engage with China. Trump softens stance? After China's retaliation, Trump reportedly softened his stance. On October 12 (local time), in a post on Truth Social, he claimed that Jinping just had 'a bad moment', adding that the US wishes to help China and not hurt its economy. ALSO READ| US expects support from India, others amid China tensions: Treasury Secy Earlier this week, a South China Morning Post report suggested that Beijing and Washington held "working-level talks" under a bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism established earlier this year. The sentiment was echoed by Bessent at the CNBC event, when he said that he was "optimistic" about the ongoing talks with Beijing, noting that "we are now communicating at a very high level" and that "there have been many outreaches".