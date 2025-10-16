Home / World News / Trump is a 'go' on meeting with Xi: US Treasury Secy amid China tensions

Trump is a 'go' on meeting with Xi: US Treasury Secy amid China tensions

Scott Bessent said both Trump and Xi have an 'excellent relationship', adding that the level of trust between the two leaders is the reason that things have not escalated further

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping (Photo/PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday (local time) expressed confidence in trade talks with China, adding that President Donald Trump still plans to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this month.
 
Bessent made these remarks at a CNBC event as tensions continue to escalate between the world's two most powerful economies. He said that both Trump and Jinping have an excellent relationship, adding that the level of trust between the two leaders is the reason that things have not escalated further.
 

Strained US-China ties?

 
Ties between the US and China have once again strained after Trump announced plans to impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, starting November 1, after a report suggested that China is considering expanding its export controls to nearly all of its products, including rare earth minerals, which are crucial for global technology supply chains. Slamming the move and calling it a "moral disgrace", Trump called out China's "extraordinarily aggressive" stance.
 
Soon after this, China announced export curbs on rare earth minerals and related technologies, citing national security. Beijing also accused Washington of practicing "double standards", adding that threatening high tariffs was not the right approach to engage with China.
 

Trump softens stance?

 
After China's retaliation, Trump reportedly softened his stance. On October 12 (local time), in a post on Truth Social, he claimed that Jinping just had 'a bad moment', adding that the US wishes to help China and not hurt its economy.
 
Earlier this week, a South China Morning Post report suggested that Beijing and Washington held "working-level talks" under a bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism established earlier this year. The sentiment was echoed by Bessent at the CNBC event, when he said that he was "optimistic" about the ongoing talks with Beijing, noting that "we are now communicating at a very high level" and that "there have been many outreaches".  ALSO READ| US expects support from India, others amid China tensions: Treasury Secy 

US seeks support from allies

 
Earlier this week, speaking with Fox News Business, Bessent said that they are expecting support from allies India and other nations. He said that it was China versus the world, adding that they had added a bazooka to the supply chains and the industrial base of the entire free world.
 
On Wednesday (local time), he reiterated the same, adding that the US will speak with its allies, including India, to prepare a "fulsome group response" to China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals.
 

China's control over rare-earth minerals

 
According to a PTI report, China accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the world's rare earths mining, but at the same time controls about 90 per cent of their processing, which makes it virtually the sole supplier of the precious metals used in a host of modern equipment, including automobiles, electronics, wind energy, and defence. China's rare-earth metals are in high demand as the US, the European Union, and India are its top importers. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple AI search chief Ke Yang to leave for Meta weeks after AKI appointment

US Defence Secy Hegseth's plane diverted to UK due to cracked windshield

France is on brink as President Macron's govt faces no-confidence votes

Aid trucks enter Gaza as dispute over hostage bodies is temporarily paused

US government shutdown costing economy $15 billion a day, says Bessent

Topics :Donald TrumpXi JinpingUS ChinaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story