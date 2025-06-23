Did he casually use 'N' word? Trump slams Medvedev over Iran nuke comments

US President Donald Trump has hit out at former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for suggesting that some countries may be ready to supply nuclear warheads to Iran in response to recent American airstrikes.

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump said: "Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the 'N word' (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran? Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY," he wrote. "I guess that’s why Putin’s 'THE BOSS,” he added.

'Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran' Responding to Trump's concern, Medmedev, in a post on X, said, "Regarding President Trump's concerns: I condemn the US strike on Iran – it failed to achieve its objectives. However, Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran because, unlike Israel, we are parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty." Trump also highlighted the technological edge of the United States in nuclear weaponry. He said US nuclear submarines are “20 years advanced over the pack” and expressed gratitude to the submarine crews involved in the recent strikes on Iranian nuclear targets.

He added, "I know quite well what this would entail, having overseen our nuclear forces as president. But other countries might – and that’s what was said. And we definitely shouldn’t be arguing over who has more nukes. All the more so because the New START treaty, which I once signed with a US president, is still in force — for now. The question is: what comes next?" Strikes failed to damage Iran's nuclear programme: Medvedev ALSO READ: Iran targets US military bases in Qatar; India issues advisory to citizens The Trump-Medvedev comes after a series of posts by Dmitry Medvedev on X (formerly Twitter), where he claimed that the US-led strikes failed to cause serious harm to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. He argued that the attacks might have strengthened Iran's position and escalated tensions in the Middle East.

“Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage. The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue. A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads,” Medvedev wrote. 'US now entangled in new conflict' Medvedev painted a grim picture of the situation in the region: “Israel is under attack, explosions are rocking the country, and people are panicking. The US is now entangled in a new conflict, with prospects of a ground operation looming on the horizon.”