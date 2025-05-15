From terrorist to Trump's ally: Who is Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa?

In a moment that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday shook hands with Syria’s interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, during a high-stakes summit in Riyadh — the first face-to-face encounter between leaders of the US and Syria in more than a quarter-century, according to the Associated Press.

But behind the smiles and diplomatic optics lies a story filled with conflict, controversy, and transformation. Syria’s interim president, now recognised by the White House, once carried a $10 million bounty by the US government. Earlier known to intelligence agencies as Abu Mohammed al-Golani , he is a former jihadist with ties to al-Qaida and the Iraqi insurgency, CNN reported.

How a jihadist commander became Syria’s interim president

Ahmad al-Sharaa is Syria’s new interim president , but he wasn’t always a political figure. Once a top commander within militant networks during the Iraq War, al-Sharaa was part of insurgent groups that targeted US forces. His real name only came to prominence after years of operating under aliases, most notably as the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) — a powerful Islamist rebel faction.

ALSO READ: Syria, Israel holding indirect talks to avoid escalation, says Prez Sharaa Captured and imprisoned by US forces during the 2000s, al-Sharaa later resurfaced in Syria’s chaotic civil war landscape. Over the years, he evolved from a field commander to a political leader, eventually becoming the face of the opposition that toppled Bashar al-Assad’s regime earlier this year.

How al-Sharaa rose to power after Assad’s fall

In January, his HTS-led coalition launched a surprise offensive that dismantled Assad’s long-standing grip on power. The operation not only marked the end of nearly five decades of Assad family rule but also catapulted al-Sharaa to Syria’s highest office.

Also Read

Backed by Gulf powers who view him as a counterweight to Iranian influence, al-Sharaa quickly gained legitimacy. Turkey, a longtime supporter of Syrian rebel factions, facilitated his visit to Riyadh. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even joined the Trump-al-Sharaa meeting via phone call. ALSO READ | Donald Trump to visit US troops in Qatar, rejects past US interventionism Backed by Gulf powers who view him as a counterweight to Iranian influence, al-Sharaa quickly gained legitimacy. Turkey, a longtime supporter of Syrian rebel factions, facilitated his visit to Riyadh. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even joined the Trump-al-Sharaa meeting via phone call.

Trump-al-Sharaa summit: What was discussed?

The meeting itself lasted just over 30 minutes — but it was historic. Not since 2000, when Hafez al-Assad met then-President Bill Clinton, has a Syrian leader engaged directly with an American president.

President Trump announced the end of crippling US sanctions on Syria immediately following the meeting.

“I am ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a fresh start,” Trump said. “It gives them a chance for greatness. The sanctions were really crippling, very powerful.”

According to the Associated Press, the White House is framing the move as a bold step toward regional stability — although it’s already causing discomfort among US allies.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump asked al-Sharaa to expel foreign militants, assume control over ISIS detention centers from Kurdish-led forces, and consider diplomatic recognition of Israel — a significant challenge for a leader with Islamist roots.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised Trump’s decision, calling it a step toward “alleviating the suffering” of the Syrian people.

ALSO READ: Golden swords, Arabian horses: Trump gets a royal welcome in Saudi Arabia “We commend the decision made yesterday by President Trump to lift the sanctions on the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic,” said the Crown Prince.

How the world reacted to the Trump-Sharaa meeting

In Syria, celebrations erupted across the capital. Fireworks lit up Damascus’ Umayyad Square as crowds waved Syrian flags and chanted slogans of unity. State-run SANA broadcast live scenes of public jubilation, while government officials called Trump’s move a “pivotal turning point” for national recovery.

But not everyone is cheering. In Israel, alarm bells are ringing. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly warned Trump against normalising relations with a figure tied to terrorist groups, cautioning that Syria could again become a launchpad for attacks — as seen in the October 7, 2023 Hamas assault on Israel.

The skepticism isn’t limited to Jerusalem. Western security agencies remain cautious, noting that while HTS has attempted to rebrand, its extremist roots and track record remain a concern. The group is still seen by many as a potential threat disguised under a new political banner.

(With agency inputs)