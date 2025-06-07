How a Trump staffer's quiet revenge may have triggered the Musk fallout

A senior White House official has found himself at the heart of the public fallout between US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk. According to a report by the New York Post, simmering tensions, personal vendettas, and behind-the-scenes maneuvering triggered the dramatic rift between the two influential figures.

Sergio Gor, director of Presidential Personnel in the Trump administration, has been identified as the key figure behind Trump’s abrupt move to withdraw the nomination of Jared Isaacman—Musk’s close friend—for the post of Nasa administrator.

The decision reportedly came just hours after Musk exited the Oval Office, and according to sources cited by New York Post, it was no coincidence.

ALSO READ: Russia trolls Trump-Musk spat, floats peace deal and asylum for Musk Gor is said to have played a pivotal role in pushing Trump to rescind Isaacman’s nomination, escalating internal disagreements into a full-blown feud that spilled into the public domain. The March 6 flashpoint Tensions between Gor and Musk had reportedly been brewing since before Trump officially resumed office in January. But it was the March 6 Cabinet meeting that proved to be the tipping point. “Elon was always telling the president ‘Sergio’s not moving fast enough to hire people. He’s not the right guy for the job.’ In front of the entire Cabinet, he said that,” one source told the New York Post.

Following the incident, sources say Trump began showing clear signs of displeasure toward Gor. “It wasn’t just about humiliation,” the source said. “It was the way the president began giving him the ‘Why aren’t you doing your f***ing job?’ look.” ALSO READ: Musk's trans daughter mocks his feud with Trump: 'Love being proven right' Gor reportedly took the comments personally. According to another insider, “Sergio was upset about Elon dressing him down at the meeting and said he was going to ‘get him’.” 'Elon was his obsession' What followed, according to sources, was a quiet campaign of retribution. Gor allegedly told colleagues that he was going to take “one last shot” at Musk before his own White House exit.

“He was bragging to other people that he was going to get one last shot at Elon out the door,” said a source. “He was going to get Elon back for making him look bad.” Sources also claimed that Gor would monitor Tesla’s stock performance obsessively, taking delight in any decline. “He would pull up the Stocks app on his phone, show the dip in Tesla shares, and send screenshots with laughing emojis,” a source said. “Elon was, like, his obsession," the source added. ALSO READ: X users hooked to Musk vs Trump feud- could this be good for the platform? Gor is even said to have mocked a moment when Trump publicly bought a Tesla from Musk outside the White House—implying that the Tesla CEO was seeking presidential support to stabilise his company’s dipping stock.

Sergio Gor denies allegations Gor, however, has categorically denied that his actions were driven by personal animosity. ALSO READ: Musk vs Trump gets wild: Tax tantrums, Epstein shockers & meme wars erupt In a statement to the New York Post, he said, “I fully support President Donald Trump’s decision to remove this nominee (Jared Isaacman)… This was never about Elon. It’s about someone who doesn’t agree with America First principles.” Bannon dismisses Gor’s role Trump ally Steve Bannon also pushed back against claims that Gor instigated the Trump-Musk clash. According to Bannon, the tensions had been building over deeper issues, including disagreements on tariffs and security protocols.