Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump, Musk weigh in on Senate Republican leader contest ahead of vote

Trump, Musk weigh in on Senate Republican leader contest ahead of vote

Trump insisted the next Republican leader endorse letting him make recess appointments bypassing the Senate

Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Donald Trump and Elon Musk moved to make demands of the next Senate Republican leader. Image: Shutterstock
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Steven T. Dennis
 
President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk moved to make demands of the next Senate Republican leader, potentially scrambling a race that has been expected to go to one of Mitch McConnell’s longtime allies.
 
Trump insisted the next Republican leader endorse letting him make recess appointments bypassing the Senate, which Musk quickly said was essential to accomplishing Trump’s agenda.
 
Musk then endorsed Florida Senator Rick Scott, a longtime Trump ally and McConnell critic, for the leader job, after Scott backed Trump’s demand. Musk also has posted a poll asking his followers who should replace McConnell, who isn’t running for another term atop the GOP in Wednesday’s secret-ballot election.
 
The two favorites to lead Senate Republicans — GOP Whip John Thune and former whip John Cornyn — vowed on Musk’s X social platform to accelerate confirmations of Trump’s cabinet.
 
Cornyn reiterated he would keep the Senate in session every day until the cabinet is confirmed, while Thune said “all options are on the table,” including recess appointments.

More From This Section

Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 5 navy vessels around its territory

Trump won't abandon Taiwan due to semiconductor prowess: Taiwan Deputy FM

Dubai Humanitarian mobilises relief aid for displaced people in Lebanon

Ramaswamy supports Trump's mass deportation plans of illegal immigrants

Trump pressures candidates for Senate GOP leader to fill Cabinet right away

 
Senate leaders typically guard the chamber’s role in confirming — or denying — a president’s appointments, but the often drawn out process has frustrated presidents of both parties.
 
Thune faces potential blowback over his prior strong criticisms of Trump, including in the wake of the Trump’s impeachment trial on charges he incited the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, while some gun rights advocates still harbor resentments against Cornyn for compromise gun legislation he negotiated with Democrats.
 
The focus on the next GOP leader has become an early test of Trump’s relationship with the Senate, where several still-sitting Republicans voted to convict him in his impeachment trial and many others — most notably McConnell — have harshly criticized his behavior or oppose some of his key economic policies, like his proposals for sweeping global tariffs.
 
Thune has publicly urged Trump to stay out of the race, suggesting that would be in the president’s best interest.
 
Scott ran against McConnell two years ago and lost badly, and it’s not clear he could get a majority of Republicans on his side even if Trump endorsed him.
 
Cornyn and Thune have both been angling for the top job for years, developing relationships and raising millions of dollars to support fellow Republican senators.
 
Under existing rules, Democrats can’t block Trump’s picks without Republican defections, but they can slow them down, something Republicans including Vice President-elect JD Vance have done routinely to protest the Biden administration’s actions.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Here's why Donald Trump won't take world by surprise a second time

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon, Gaza; Netanyahu, Trump speak

Best of BS Opinion: For a whiff of fresh air, Nuclear energy, more

America First: Here's who Donald Trump may tap for national security

Iranian charged by FBI, tasked to target Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka: US

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpUS presidential elections

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story