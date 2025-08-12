Home / World News / Trump nominates economist EJ Antoni to lead key US economic data agency

Trump nominates economist EJ Antoni to lead key US economic data agency

Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE, Trump said on social media late Monday

Donald Trump
Trump accused McEntarfer, without evidence, of rigging the jobs data for political reasons
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump has said that he has nominated E.J. Antoni, chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation, to head the agency that compiles and publishes the nation's employment and inflation figures.

Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE, Trump said on social media late Monday.

Antoni, if approved by the Senate, would replace Erika McEntarfer, who was appointed commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics by former President Joe Biden. Trump fired McEntarfer Aug. 1 after the July jobs report showed hiring slowed sharply this spring, with job gains in May and June revised much lower than initially estimated.

Trump accused McEntarfer, without evidence, of rigging the jobs data for political reasons.

The announcement comes one day before the BLS is scheduled to release the latest inflation data, for July. It is forecast to show that consumer prices rose for the third straight month as tariffs are pushing up the cost of many imported goods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explosion at US Steel plant in Pennsylvania leaves 2 dead, 10 injured

Shooter kills three in Austin Target parking lot before arrest: Police

Trial starts over Trump admin's deployment of National Guard to Los Angeles

Niger investigating $5 mn sale of largest piece of Mars ever found on Earth

Donald Trump says gold imports won't be tariffed in reprieve for market

Topics :Donald TrumpUS economyUS economic policy

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story