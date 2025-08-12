Trump nominates economist EJ Antoni to lead key US economic data agency

President Donald Trump has said that he has nominated E.J. Antoni, chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation, to head the agency that compiles and publishes the nation's employment and inflation figures.
Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE, Trump said on social media late Monday.
Antoni, if approved by the Senate, would replace Erika McEntarfer, who was appointed commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics by former President Joe Biden. Trump fired McEntarfer Aug. 1 after the July jobs report showed hiring slowed sharply this spring, with job gains in May and June revised much lower than initially estimated.
Trump accused McEntarfer, without evidence, of rigging the jobs data for political reasons.
The announcement comes one day before the BLS is scheduled to release the latest inflation data, for July. It is forecast to show that consumer prices rose for the third straight month as tariffs are pushing up the cost of many imported goods.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
