Trump opens door for private equity, crypto as 401(k) retirement plans

Republican president's order directs the Labour Department and other agencies to redefine what would be considered a qualified asset under 401(k) retirement rules

Trump's move rewards both the private equity industry and the cryptocurrency industry.
AP New York
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:38 AM IST
Millions of Americans saving for retirement through 401(k) accounts could have the option of putting their money in higher-risk private equity and cryptocurrency investments, according to an executive order signed Thursday by President Donald Trump that could give those financial players long-sought access to a pool of funds worth trillions.

There is no immediate change in how people invest part of their work earnings. Federal agencies would need to rewrite rules and regulations to allow the expanded choices, and that would take months or more to complete. But once done, employers could offer a broader array of mutual funds and investments to workers, according to the White House. New plans could invest in alternative assets, particularly private equity, cryptocurrencies and real estate.

The Republican president's order directs the Labour Department and other agencies to redefine what would be considered a qualified asset under 401(k) retirement rules.

Americans' retirement plans are governed by a law known as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, better known as ERISA. Employers are required by law to offer retirement options that are in the best interest of their employees, not Wall Street. Most retirement plans for Americans are made up of stock and bond investments, and to a much lesser extent, cash and heavily traded commodities such as gold.

Trump's move rewards both the $5 trillion private equity industry, which for decades has wanted to compete for a role in retirement plans, and the cryptocurrency industry, whose executives strongly supported Trump's 2024 campaign as they aimed for more mainstream acceptance among Americans.

The price of bitcoin was up 2% on Thursday to USD 116,542 and has nearly doubled since Trump was elected.

Under Democratic President Joe Biden, federal regulators were to treat cryptocurrency investments with "extreme care" because of the extreme volatility of crypto. It is not uncommon for bitcoin, ethereum and other big cryptocurrencies to move up or down 10% in a single day, whereas a 2% or 3% single-day move in the stock market would be considered historic.

For cryptocurrency companies, which donated millions to Trump's campaign as well as his inauguration, one goal was to get their industry qualified under ERISA. Coinbase, one of the largest crypto companies in the United States, was also a major donor toward Trump's military parade in Washington this summer. Under Trump, the Securities and Exchange Commission dropped its lawsuit against Coinbase where the Biden administration said crypto should be treated as a security.

Crypto is particularly popular among young Americans. While volatile, bitcoin has generally moved upward since it was created by an anonymous programmer nearly 20 years ago.

"It was inevitable that bitcoin would make its way into American 401(k)s," said Cory Klippsten, the CEO of Swan Bitcoin. "As fiduciaries realise Bitcoin's risk-adjusted upside over the long term, we'll see growing allocations, especially from younger, tech-savvy workers who want hard money, not melting ice cubes."  Private equity firms rely heavily on high-net worth individuals and state and private pension plans, which have extremely long investing timelines. But having access to Americans' retirement assets would open up a deep pool of cash.

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman has told investors going back to at least 2017 that it was a dream of his and the industry to be able to draw upon these retirement assets. Previous administrations, Republican and Democrat, have agreed that private equity investments, which can be riskier, more expensive and less liquid than traditional stock and bond market mutual funds, should not be included in 401(k) plans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

