Trump orders divestment in $2.9 mn chips deal citing US security concerns

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the unravelling of a $2.9 million computer chips deal that he concluded threatened US security interests if the current owner, HieFo Corp., remained in control of the technology.

The executive order cast a spotlight on a business deal that drew scant attention when it was announced in May 2024 during President Joe Biden's administration.

The deal involved aerospace and defence specialist Emcore Corp selling its computer chips and wafer fabrication operations to HieFo for $2.92 million a price that included the assumption of about $1 million in liabilities.

But Trump is now demanding that HieFo divest that technology within 180 days, citing credible evidence that the current owner is a citizen of the People's Republic of China.