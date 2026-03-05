Trump says he must be 'personally involved' in picking Iran's next leader

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he needed to be “personally involved” in selecting Iran’s next leader, according to an interview with Axios.

In the interview, Trump said he would not accept the possible rise of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as the country’s next leader.

“They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy (Rodriguez) in Venezuela,” Trump was quoted as saying.

He added, “Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone who will bring harmony and peace to Iran.”

Iran has not yet announced who will take over the country’s leadership. Trump’s remarks came as Tehran continued internal consultations over the appointment of a successor, in which Mojtaba is said to be a frontrunner. Mojtaba Khamenei seen as potential successor Iranian sources told news agency Reuters earlier that Mojtaba Khamenei survived the US and Israeli airstrikes that killed his father as well as some other family members. The 56-year-old cleric is regarded as one of the most influential figures within Iran’s religious establishment and has close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Although he has never held public office, he is widely viewed as a potential successor to his father.

Trump compares situation to Venezuela During the interview, Trump compared the situation in Iran with developments in Venezuela, saying he had influenced leadership arrangements there. Referring to Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, he said his role in Iran’s leadership transition would be similar to what he described as his involvement in Venezuela. Trump said the United States benefited from the change in Venezuela, stating that oil supplies resumed after American forces captured former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and expatriated him to the US. US officials deny regime change objective Trump’s remarks suggested a direct role for Washington in shaping Iran’s leadership transition, even as senior US officials maintained that the military campaign was not aimed at regime change.