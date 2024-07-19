Trump pledges action to end electric vehicle 'mandate' on day one in office

By Ari Natter



Former President Donald Trump used his nomination speech to take aim at President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policies, vowing to action against them on his first day in office.



“I will end the electric vehicle mandate on day one,” Trump said in his address at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The move would result in “saving the US auto industry from complete obliteration, which is happening right now, and saving US customers thousands and thousands of dollars per car,” he said.

While the Biden administration doesn’t have a mandate on electric vehicles, critics of new air-pollution limits issued by the Environmental Protection Agency in March have said they would illegally force automakers to sell EVs.