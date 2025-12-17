Trump to deliver prime-time address on Thursday morning amid waning support

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced that he will deliver a prime-time address to the nation on Wednesday night, offering him a platform to promote his agenda as polls indicate public support is slipping over his handling of the economy.

Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social, writing: “My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 p.m. EST. I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” The address will be broadcast in India at around 7.30 am on Thursday.

According to a Bloomberg report citing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump plans to use the prime-time speech to outline “the historic accomplishments that he has garnered for our country over the past year” while also teasing policy initiatives expected in the coming year. The address comes close to the end of Trump’s first year back in the White House and at a sensitive political moment, with his approval ratings softening and economic pressures weighing on households. Trump’s first year back in office Since returning to office, Trump has sought to reshape US economic and national security ties, imposing tariffs on trading partners and key industries while clashing with allies such as the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) over defence spending, immigration and efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Domestically, he has tested the limits of executive power by attempting to reduce the federal workforce and cut funding for programmes long criticised by conservatives. He has also pushed ahead with campaign promises on immigration, including mass deportations of undocumented migrants and tighter legal pathways to entry. Prime-time address amid political pressure The prime-time speech will give Trump an opportunity to highlight his record and set priorities for the year ahead as Republicans aim to retain control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. The midterms, which traditionally see the president’s party lose seats, are expected to be a key test of Trump’s political standing and legislative prospects.