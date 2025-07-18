Trump proposed reopening Alcatraz for migrant detainees: White House

US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while talking about Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum's visit to Alcatraz, said that US President Donald Trump suggested the reopening of the prison.

Leavitt, while addressing the weekly press briefing, said that following through Trump's suggestion, the two went to recce the site, which may also house illegal immigrants awaiting deportation.

"Well, this was an idea of the president. He spoke about it in May and he directed his administration to review a reopening plan for Alcatraz if it is possible, which is why the attorney general and the secretary of interior have traveled there today. They are touring the site and if the Alcatraz prison is reopened, it would be under the purview of the Bureau of Prisons. The Secretary of Interior also would play a big role in this as well. So, they're there to review the site today," she said.

"On who the president wants to see housed in Alcatraz- the worst of the worst criminals in this country, both American criminals who convict heinous convict heinous crimes, but also illegal alien criminals before deportation as well," Leavitt added. Meanwhile, Burgum said in a post on X, "LAW AND ORDER- In US President Donald Trump's America, law and order will be fully enforced, and today's visit to Alcatraz with Attorney General Pam Bondi marked a powerful step toward ensuring dangerous criminals are held accountable and Americans remain safe." Bondi, in a post on X said Burgum and she were working to make America safe.