China summons Nvidia over its AI chip H20's 'back-door security risks'

Chinese authorities have summoned Nvidia representatives over suspected security vulnerabilities in the company’s H20 artificial intelligence (AI) chips, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement released on Thursday.

Concerns over tracking and shutdown functions

The CAC said it had called in Nvidia to explain risks linked to the H20 chips’ location tracking and remote shutdown capabilities, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Huang visits Beijing amid US export curbs on H20 AI chips The regulator cited “serious security issues” highlighted in various reports and noted that some United States lawmakers had reportedly demanded inclusion of tracking features in AI chips destined for export.

“To safeguard the network and data security of Chinese users … the Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia on July 31, demanding the company explain the back-door security risks associated with its H20 chips sold to China and submit supporting evidence,” the CAC statement said, as quoted by SCMP. Describing the development as part of a fact-finding process, the CAC directed the US-based chipmaker to provide documentation supporting its explanation. ALSO READ: Why did Trump admin allow Nvidia to resume H20 AI chips sales to China? Tensions follow recent trade engagement The investigation comes just days after a US-China trade meeting held in Stockholm.

Recent resumption of H20 chip exports The H20 chips were recently reintroduced to the Chinese market after former US President Donald Trump lifted restrictions as part of a deal with China. While announcing the export resumption, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described the H20 chip as Nvidia's “fourth best” chip, stating, “We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second best stuff, not even our third best.” Nvidia has not yet made a public statement in response to the CAC summons. The development also follows Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to China, where he reportedly said he was “very happy” to have received US approval for resuming H20 chip exports, SCMP reported.