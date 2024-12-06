Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump's easing of regulations to trigger Japan outbound M&A: Citi executive

Trump's easing of regulations to trigger Japan outbound M&A: Citi executive

Trump presidency will also spark business reorganisations, which would swell the number of acquisition targets for Japanese firms, Citi Japan Vice Chairman Masuo Fukuda said

Citi
Citi is anticipating an uptick in inquiries for outbound M&A from Japan, Citi's head of M&A Yoshinobu Agu said in the same interview
Reuters TOKYO
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese companies will find it easier to gain approval for US acquisitions under the incoming Trump administration, the vice chairman of Citigroup in Japan said, even as President-elect Donald Trump opposes Nippon Steel's attempted buyout of US Steel. 
The Trump presidency will also spark business reorganisations, which would swell the number of acquisition targets for Japanese firms, Citi Japan Vice Chairman Masuo Fukuda told Reuters on Tuesday. 
The proposed $15 billion takeover of the storied US steelmaker by Nippon Steel faces antitrust and national security reviews in the United States and is opposed both by Trump and by current US President Joe Biden, as well as the United Steelworkers union, marking a rare point of economic friction between the two close allies. 
Nevertheless, a broader relaxing of regulations will create opportunities for Japanese companies, the world's largest investors in the US, Fukuda said. 
Citi is anticipating an uptick in inquiries for outbound M&A from Japan, Citi's head of M&A Yoshinobu Agu said in the same interview. 
"Up to now, many in the US were deferential to the Federal Trade Commission and its strict rules," Agu said. "This is a chance for Japanese firms." 

More From This Section

Boeing still not producing MAX planes after strike, says FAA administrator

Asian shares slip on South Korea risk, dollar steady ahead of payrolls

Cause of 'Disease X' investigated after it killed 79 people in Congo

South Korea's ruling party head supports suspending Prez Yoon's powers

Eli Lilly to boost weight-loss drug supply with $3 billion expansion

Lawyers say the commission's Biden-era merger review guidelines, which were seen by dealmakers as unduly restrictive, may be scrapped under Trump. 
Citi has similarly high expectations for Japan's buoyant inbound M&A market, which has defied a global deals slump to hit a record $82 billion this year as of the end of November, growing more than tenfold from the same period last year. 
Japanese M&A guidelines introduced last year to promote more deals, coupled with higher expectations of capital efficiency among Japanese insitutional investors, will increase the impetus on Japanese firms to engage in M&A in the coming years, Fukuda and Agu said. 
"Japanese companies have a long history of holding excess assets. As they reorganise their portfolios with a view to increasing shareholder profit and company value, there will be more attractive and easier-to-buy targets," Agu said.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump appoints former Senator David Perdue as US ambassador to China

Donald Trump set to receive 'Patriot of the Year' award at FOX Nation event

India better placed to engage with Trump 2.0, says EAM Jaishankar

Donald Trump could clash with Federal Reserve in coming years, reasons here

Any US tariffs on Brics nations could impact semiconductor supply: Malaysia

Topics :Donald TrumpJapanCitigroupUS governmentNippon Steel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story