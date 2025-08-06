Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices dip as Opec+ output rise counters Russia disruption worries

Oil prices dip as Opec+ output rise counters Russia disruption worries

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as Opec+, agreed on Sunday to raise oil production by 547,000 barrels per day for September

crude oil, oil

Brent crude futures settled $1.12, or 1.63 per cent, lower to $67.64 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped $1.13, or 1.7 per cent, to $65.16

Reuters NEW YORK
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as rising Opec+ supply and worries of weaker global demand countered concern about US President Donald Trump's threats to India over its Russian oil purchases.

Brent crude futures settled $1.12, or 1.63 per cent, lower to $67.64 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped $1.13, or 1.7 per cent, to $65.16. Both benchmarks settled to their lowest in five weeks.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as Opec+, agreed on Sunday to raise oil production by 547,000 barrels per day for September, a move that will end its most recent output cut earlier than planned.

 

"The significant increase in Opec supplies is weighing on the market," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

Also weighing on prices, US services sector activity unexpectedly flatlined in July with little change in orders and a further weakening in employment even as input costs climbed by the most in nearly three years, underscoring the ongoing drag of uncertainty over the Trump administration's tariff policy on businesses.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Why isn't Trump pressuring China as hard: Expert on India tariff threat

OPEC

Opec+ countries to boost oil production by 547,000 barrels per day

Stock market

Stock market close highlights: Sensex adds 447 pts, Nifty at 24,821; RIL up 2%; all sectors in green

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock market highlights: Sensex sheds 572 pts, Nifty at 24,680; SMIDs down 1%; banks, IT, realty dip

bulls, bears, markets, sensex

Stock market close highlights: Sensex drops 721 pts, Nifty at 24,837; Bajaj twins fall up to 5%

"The market now is going to see if India and China agree to substantially reduce the purchases of Russian crude oil, thereby looking for alternative supplies elsewhere," Lipow said.

Trump on Tuesday again threatened higher tariffs on Indian goods over the country's Russian oil purchases over the next 24 hours. Trump also said declining energy prices could pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the war in Ukraine. New Delhi called Trump's threat "unjustified" and vowed to protect its economic interests, deepening a trade rift between the two countries.

Oil's move since Trump's threat indicates that traders are skeptical of a supply disruption happening, John Evans of oil broker PVM said in a report. He questioned whether Trump would risk higher oil prices.

"I'd call it a stable market for oil," said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS. "Assume this likely continues until we figure out what the US president announces in respect to Russia later this week and how those buyers would react."

India is the biggest buyer of seaborne crude from Russia, importing about 1.75 million bpd from January to June this year, up 1 per cent from a year ago, according to data provided to Reuters by trade sources.

US crude inventories fell by 4.2 million barrels last week, sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said on Tuesday. The US Energy Information Administration is due to release weekly US inventory data on Wednesday, respectively. [EIA/S] [API/S] [ENERGYUSA], [ENERGYAPI]

(Additional reporting by Enes Tunagur and Alex Lawler in London, Anjana Anil in Bengaluru and Siyi Liu in Singapore; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold Bar

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,12,900

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Oil dips to one-week low as Opec+ output boost stokes oversupply fears

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,340; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,12,900

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks

Oil falls $2 a barrel on worries about Opec+ supply, US jobs data

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,810, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,12,900

Topics : Crude Oil Price Oil prices slip Oil Prices Crude Oil Prices OPEC Opec oil US Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon