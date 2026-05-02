Trump's pick for surgeon general has both praised and criticised his govt

Dr Nicole Saphier is President Donald Trump's latest pick for the vacant role of US surgeon general, a nomination that ended the embattled campaign of his previous candidate, Dr. Casey Means, after it became clear she didn't have the votes to advance out of a Senate committee.

Saphier, a radiologist and former Fox News Channel contributor, has promoted several aspects of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again agenda, including removing food additives, cutting ultraprocessed foods from diets and encouraging exercise.

But she has been a more vocal advocate for vaccination than Kennedy, and at times she has criticised the Trump administration's handling of health issues as "embarrassing." If confirmed as the nation's doctor, Saphier would be empowered to issue advisories that warn of public health threats. Surgeons general also have used the office to advocate on vaccination issues - though the office doesn't create vaccine policy.

Means, a Stanford University-educated physician and MAHA influencer who didn't finish her surgical residency in Oregon and has an inactive medical license, had faced a grilling from senators of both major political parties over her experience and stance on vaccination. She told The Associated Press her failed nomination was the result of a "yearlong smear campaign." Saphier is a mom, radiologist and former Fox News contributor Trump's new surgeon general pick is the director of breast imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth, according to her profile on the institution's website. She has a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados, along with fellowships at the Mayo Clinic, the profile said.

She has earned the approval of institutions including the American College of Radiology, whose president, Dr Dana Smetherman, on Thursday called her a "tireless advocate for women's health." Kennedy said in a social media post that her experience with breast cancer patients and early detection will help the Republican administration take on the chronic disease epidemic. Saphier was also a longtime Fox News Channel contributor until this week - one of several of the channel's personalities Trump has brought into his administration. Trump's first surgeon general pick, Dr Janette Nesheiwat, was also a contributor at the network, but her nomination fell apart last year after questions arose about her academic credentials.

An author and podcaster with her own show, "Wellness Unmasked with Dr Nicole Saphier," Saphier frequently comments on the Trump administration's approach to health, often positively. She also used the phrase "Make America Healthy Again" years before Kennedy popularised it. It was the title of a book she wrote in 2020 that criticized government handling of healthcare and the Affordable Care Act. Saphier also has dipped into the wellness product industry, creating a line of herbal supplements called Drop Rx, according to her LinkedIn profile. A mom of three boys, Saphier has often said she is thankful that she decided to keep her first son when she became unexpectedly pregnant at age 17. She has advocated for more resources for mothers who make the same choice.

Advocating for vaccination while criticising Covid-era mandates Like Means, Saphier has questioned some aspects of the US childhood vaccine schedule, including the universal birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine, a longtime recommendation that the Trump administration has been trying to weaken. She also has aligned with Kennedy's disdain toward Covid-19 vaccination requirements in schools, saying on her podcast in September that they were "a complete disaster" and one of the reasons for declining trust in vaccination. Saphier says she supports immunisation while arguing patients should be free to make their own medical decisions. In March, she praised acting US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr Jay Bhattacharya for posting a message encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against measles.

"The more vaccine confusion we create, the more preventable disease we will see," she said in September, urging the administration to get itself in order "because it's really upsetting." She's called the health department's chaos embarrassing' While being supportive of the Trump administration at large, Saphier has publicly cringed at some of its health mishaps. Last summer, she decried its long-anticipated first attempt at an MAHA report, which cited some studies that didn't exist. "There were a lot of flaws in this report," she said on her podcast. "In fact, it was pretty embarrassing." She said Kennedy's firing of his first CDC director, Susan Monarez, after less than a month on the job was "a mess." "When we keep hearing radical transparency, and we're going to regain trust, I can tell you these shenanigans are taking us farther away from that mission," Saphier said on her podcast.