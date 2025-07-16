Trump tariffs may cost South Africa 100,000 jobs: Central bank chief

US President Donald Trump's tariffs on South Africa could cause around 100,000 job losses, with the agriculture and automotive sectors hardest-hit, central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.

Kganyago told local radio station 702 that the impact of the 30 per cent tariff, which Africa's biggest economy faces from August 1, could cause significant damage to specific industries.

"The impact in agriculture could actually be quite devastating because agriculture employs a lot of low-skilled workers, and here the impact is on citrus fruit, table grapes and wines," Kganyago said.

He said statistics showing South African car exports to the United States slumped more than 80 per cent in the wake of import tariffs imposed on cars by the Trump administration in April were very concerning.