Home / World News / Trump's tariffs seen cutting into China sales of US companies, survey finds

Trump's tariffs seen cutting into China sales of US companies, survey finds

Nearly two-thirds of the 254 companies who responded said the new tariffs have reduced expected revenues for their China operations in 2025

china factory, factory, china, factory activity, china economy
Trump has imposed an additional 30 per cent tax on imports from China | Image: Bloomberg
AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Many US companies operating in China expect their sales to take a hit this year from US President Donald Trump's tariffs and the ones that China has imposed in response, according to an annual survey released Wednesday by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.

Nearly two-thirds of the 254 companies who responded said the new tariffs have reduced expected revenues for their China operations in 2025. About one-third, many in banking and other industries that don't import from or export to the US, don't expect any impact.

Trump has imposed an additional 30 per cent tax on imports from China, after raising them at one point to 145 per cent before the two countries agreed in May to scale back a tit-for-tat tariff war. China has responded with a 10 per cent tax on US imports.

The tariffs hit companies that export to the US and those that import American parts or ingredients for their production in China, such as chemical companies, Shanghai chamber leaders said.

Tariffs have had a huge impact on our operations, said Eric Zheng, the president of the group.

The two sides are holding trade talks, but where they are headed on tariffs and other issues is unclear. The uncertainty is a challenge for companies that need to make plans for the future, Zheng said.

American courts have ruled that most of Trump's tariffs are an illegal use of a US emergency powers law, but the import taxes remain in place as his administration appeals the case to the Supreme Court.

The Shanghai chamber survey, conducted from May 19 to June 20, found that manufacturers are being hit the hardest by the tariffs, with close to three-quarters saying the import taxes would reduce their 2025 China revenues.

Respondents named US-China tensions as their top challenge for the next three to five years. Zheng called improving the bilateral relationship our No. 1 ask.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US court rules Lisa Cook can stay Fed Guv while fighting Trump's firing bid

National Australia Bank cuts 410 jobs, expands roles in India, Vietnam

US Chief Justice Roberts keeps in place Trump's $5 bn foreign aid freeze

Israel expands list of Hamas officials, allies killed in past 2 years

Iran, IAEA sign Cairo agreement to resume nuclear inspections cooperation

Topics :Trump tariffstrump tariffUS China trade warUS China

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story